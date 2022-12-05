Beacon Hills & The Wolf Pack Are Back in ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Trailer

The Wolf Park hunts once more in Beacon Hills and an old friend has been returned as an enemy in the trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.

Teen Wolf tells the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who is bitten by werewolf becomes involved in the chaotic supernatural dealing of his small town. His best friend Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), his monster-hunter girlfriend Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) and fellow werewolf Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) all join him in the beginning, and more come as the show progresses. What we know about the upcoming film’s synopsis from last year is the following:

A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

It has been five years since Teen Wolf ended on MTV, and for many, it was a supernatural show that really defined the 2010s. I remember getting into it and seeing the explosion of popularity at cons and even meeting some friends on Tumblr due to just how many were in love with this program. I left Teen Wolf when Allison’s character was killed off amidst a bunch of changes that seemed to make the show less diverse. Despite this, I was excited watching this trailer not only because my girl Allison is back, but a majority of the cast that I loved was back. However, there are very notable exceptions, as Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Cody Christian are not coming back.

O’Brien has not given any clear reason. He was the breakout star of the show, but part of that means a busy schedule for him these days. Arden Cho has talked about the money she was offered to come back showing she was not valued among the cast.

For a movie trailer, it doesn’t give too much away, and neither does the synopsis. We get glimpses of everyone’s current career, including Lydia being in charge, as she should be. We see Allison has returned, but has lost her memories. All the important characters show their faces, and even as someone who left the fandom before it ended, it does deliver. I will be checking out the Teen Wolf movie because of my love for the cast, but I also am upset about Arden Cho and I hope she finds something that makes her feel valued.

(featured image: Paramount+)

