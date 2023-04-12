‘Ted Lasso’: Uh Oh, Higgins Said the Quiet Part Loud

The latest episode of Ted Lasso, “Signs,” contains a scene I honestly never expected to see. During a losing streak that has Richmond plummeting in the rankings, Higgins comes to see Rebecca in her office. He asks to sit down, the formality of which scares the hell out of her. Then, after several moments of nervous stammering, Higgins suggests that maybe they should change the manager. Translation: he thinks Rebecca should fire Ted.

Rebecca doesn’t entertain the notion for even one second, hurriedly changing the topic to psychics.

The thing is, though, that Higgins is saying what a lot of people—both on the show and in the audience—are thinking. In the show’s third season, Ted still doesn’t seem to have the faintest idea of how the game of soccer is played. At no point has he shown any ability at all to strategize or train the players. He himself admits, earlier in the season, that it’s “crazy” that he’s still in London. Beard and Roy are doing all the team management while Ted gives pep talks. Granted, he gives really great pep talks, but he needs to know how to coach, too.

That’s why I think the series is setting Ted up to leave Richmond and go home to Kansas at the end of season 3.

Why it’s time for Ted to go home

There’s one huge, obvious reason why Ted should go home: his son, Henry.

In the very first scene of season 3, we see Ted sitting in the airport with Henry, waiting to hand him off to an airline agent. Saying goodbye after Henry’s visit is clearly a source of anguish for Ted. Every time he catches up with Henry, the distance between them seems to wear on Ted a little more. In “Signs,” Ted even has a panic attack after Henry bullies another kid at school. Henry is, arguably, the most important thing in Ted’s life, and it’s obviously killing Ted to miss so much of Henry’s childhood.

Plus, Ted’s time in London is reaching its natural conclusion. Before he arrived, everyone was miserable and no one got along. Now that he’s worked his magic—and done some inner healing himself—his work is close to being done. Now all he needs to do is help the team “win the whole fucking thing,” like he promised in season 1, and perhaps get Nate back on the side of good.

I say all this with love, you understand. I love this show, and I love this character. I want the best for him! I think the series does, too, which is why I won’t be surprised if the season finale sees him boarding a plane bound for home.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]