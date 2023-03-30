Let’s Feverishly Speculate About Rebecca’s Green Matchbook in ‘Ted Lasso’

In Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3, “4-5-1,” Rebecca finally gives in to her mother’s suggestions that she see her psychic, Tish. Rebecca is understandably skeptical, and she doesn’t hide it, responding to Tish’s every move with snark or deflection. Still, though, after Tish begins the session in earnest, she manages to give Rebecca three strange predictions.

First, Tish predicts, Rebecca will find a green matchbook. Tish claims to see it in Rebecca’s hands, claiming that it’s “very special.” Next, Tish predicts that the phrase “shite in nining armor” will come up somehow. Then, Tish claims to see thunder and lightning, with Rebecca drenched and upside down. However, she assures Rebecca that she’ll be safe. Finally, as Rebecca gets fed up with Tish’s seeming nonsense and starts to leave, Tish drops a bombshell: Rebecca is going to have a family and become a mother. That prediction is too much for Rebecca, though, who calls Tish dangerous and cruel.

Of course, a common criticism of psychics is that once they plant an idea in your head, you can’t help but see it play out around you. However, the green matchbook does indeed come up for Rebecca later in the episode—and it’s too significant to be a mere coincidence.

Will Rebecca end up with Sam? The matchbook seems to think so

In season 2, Rebecca breaks up with Richmond player Sam Obisanya because she’s afraid of being hurt. It’s one of the toughest developments in the season, because Sam is such a sweetheart. He’s thoroughly decent and good (not to mention fine as hell), so he seems like a perfect antidote to Rupert’s toxicity. However, Rebecca has emotional baggage to sort out before she feels ready to commit to someone—and besides, her being Sam’s boss raises some ethical issues.

That doesn’t mean she’s over him, though. During the soft launch of his new restaurant, Rebecca looks at him longingly as he chats with his head chef, whom he clearly sees fondly—and perhaps romantically. Anyone can tell that Rebecca doesn’t feel great about her decision to break up with him.

Then, Sam’s chef gives him a box of matchbooks, which he passes around to all the guests. Surprise, surprise: they’re green, and Rebecca is left holding a very special green matchbook.

Does this mean that Sam and Rebecca are destined to be together? Despite all the fans clamoring for Rebecca and Ted to get together (seriously, what? Why? How? Remember how Rebecca literally gagged when she heard about Ted’s sex life?), Rebecca ending up with Sam is obviously the correct outcome. Come on! They were great together! And Ted needs to go home to the States so he can see his kid more!

We’ll have to wait for the rest of the signs to appear before we can figure out what they might mean. For now, though, you must choose a side. Are you Team Sambecca or Team Tedbecca?

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]