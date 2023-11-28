Did a ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Just Spill the Beans About a Possible Season 4 or Spinoff?

When Ted Lasso streamed on Apple TV+ during the height of the pandemic in 2020, the world needed a hefty dose of kindness more than ever before. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) filled that bill beautifully, and the show gave us characters to love, a team to root for, and something to obsess over that wasn’t hand sanitizer and face masks.

Showrunners managed to capture much of the same magic for season 2, but by the end of the third season, Ted’s “Ned Flanders nice” schtick was wearing thin. At what was ostensibly the end of the series, fans felt that subplots were hastily wrapped up and many storylines left dangling, never to be resolved. Viewers were subjected to cringy scenes involving pillow fights and foot rubs, while other character-building moments were glossed over or skipped entirely.

We’ll also never know if Keeley’s (Juno Temple) idea to start an AFC Richmond women’s team comes to fruition. Or will we?

Are they setting up season 4 or a spinoff?

As a reminder, season 3 ended with Ted returning home to Kansas to spend more time with his son and possibly reconcile with his wife. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps into Ted’s shoes as the new club manager, and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) ties the knot. Still, messy romantic relationships like the one between Keeley, Roy, and Jamie (Phil Dunster) were left in a tangle, we never got to see Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) learning how to live life outside of the closet, and then there’s that massive teaser I mentioned above.

In an interview with Deadline, Temple said she is excited about possibly working more with Waddingham and empowering women through this potential storyline.

“I think it would be amazing to see how they would continue to do wonderful things together and also how that then would bleed out into other women passing that on to other women,” she said. “You see that also with this last season, how it ended with this extraordinary team. And all the boys were so magical together in this last episode where you just saw it was a family that they couldn’t live without. It was something that was really amazing to watch, how that team has grown into such an extraordinary family.”

(Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney directed many episodes of Ted Lasso. While speaking with Awards Radar, Lowney mentioned the loose ends in the plot that he also feels could use some tying up.

“Jason always said it was three seasons, he’s wrapped everybody’s stories up very nicely,” he said. “But there’s a whole bunch of things aren’t there that have been set up in the last montage in the last few minutes that are potential spinoffs.”

It’s worth noting that Apple TV+ never formally announced that season 3 would be the last season for their hit show, leaving the door wide open for an extension of the story … with or without Sudeikis. Stars like Waddingham, however, have said they’re unsure about moving forward without their leading man.

During the third hour of TODAY, Waddingham told Al Roker that she might not be up for a story that left out the show’s titular character.

“I would love that. But, I mean, one thing’s for sure: Unless the man himself is down with that, then it’s not for me,” she said.

At the end of the day, Waddingham admitted “I don’t know” if there will be more Ted Lasso, but she also said, “AFC Richmond is so close to my heart.”

Follow the bread crumbs …

Kola Bokinni, who played AFC Richmond captain Isaac McAdoo, shared a photo of himself on Instagram as the season 3 finale aired. “So long, Farewell … for now,” he captioned the image.

Then, in June 2023, Apple TV themselves chimed in with a cryptic post on X.

“Smells like potential,” they captioned a photo of Beard, Roy, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) dressed in their full AFC Richmond kit.

By far the biggest clue came from Mohammed himself. In a recent Instagram post, the actor recalled a moment when he accidentally spoiled a major plot point in season 3. He also dropped a massive hint about a potential continuation of the Ted Lasso universe.

“One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped,” he wrote. “And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won’t happen again on season 4- now wait.”

Oh, we are definitely waiting! Based on all these clues, I’m betting we’ll see either a season 4 or a spinoff announcement soon. I really hope so, anyway. After all, if there’s one thing this show has taught us, it’s that amazing things can happen if we just believe.

(featured image: AppleTV+)

