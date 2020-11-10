comScore

Ted Cruz Jokes About COVID-19 as Cases Skyrocket Across the Country

What a pathetic ghoul.

By Chelsea SteinerNov 10th, 2020, 1:23 pm

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Why is Ted Cruz the way he is? It’s a question that has confounded scientists and doctors for decades, with no answers in sight. How can a man be so smug about accomplishing so little? And how can a man repeatedly defend a president who called his wife ugly and accused his father of assassinating JFK? And most of all, how does a senator with such clear disdain for his constituents continually win reelection? It’s a question we could ask of countless Republican congressmen and women, who were rewarded with reelection after letting the coronavirus pandemic ravage America.

But while the invertebrate Texan has a host of moral and ethical deficiencies, he truly set himself apart today by mocking the threat of COVID-19, writing on Twitter, “Miraculous. COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden.”

Cruz’s tweet echoes the Republican delusion that COVID-19 will magically disappear once Biden wins. But if anything, it’s the opposite. America just passed the 10 million cases, with 100,000 new infections each day for the last seven days in a row. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said “We are watching cases increase substantially in this country far beyond, I think, what most people ever thought could happen,” adding, “The next three to four months are going to be, by far, the darkest of the pandemic.”

“I don’t think America quite gets this yet,” Osterholm said. “This is going to get much worse. This is not to scare people out of their wits. This is to scare people into their wits to understand that because we still have control. We can basically limit the contacts we have with people that will dramatically impact our ability of getting this disease.” Osterhlm summed up the gravity of the situation by saying, “We are about to enter COVID hell.”

You would think that 240K deaths would be a sobering number for republicans, but they are too busy rooting for baseless conspiracies about vaccines and therapies to actually do something to help the country recover. Cruz was lambasted online for his cruel and cavalier comments.

Cruz tried to bait CNN’s Jake Tapper on Twitter, but Tapper wasn’t having it:

Unfortunately, Cruz isn’t up for reelection until 2024, but in the meantime, we can defuse him by winning the Senate. Click HERE to join the fight to win Georgia.

(featured image: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.