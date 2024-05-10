taylor swift singing on stage in a new outfit
Taylor Swift Brought Out a New Look for the ‘1989’ Section of ‘The Eras Tour’

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 10, 2024 02:18 pm

Taylor Swift is back on tour, ushering in a sea of Swifties analyzing everything, down to the colors of her outfits and what all of the changes mean for each section of the tour. Now we get to do that again during the European leg of the tour.

One of the biggest reveals of her Paris concert is that Swift has a new outfit for the 1989 part of her concert. The new look is a sparkly crop top with a sparkly skirt and matching sparkly Christian Louboutin boots. Previously the outfit was a Roberto Cavalli matching fringe bra and mini skirt. The new 1989 outfit brings us right back into that era of Swift’s life, as fans will remember she would wear those skirts often back in 2014.

The details of the outfit are fun: The top is an ombré pink, the skirt is an ombré turquoise color, and the shoes are mismatched, with one being the pink coloring and the other being the turquoise color. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter), joked “With all these changes, Taylor should rename it the Eras Tour (Europe’s Version) ” and they’re not wrong. She did open the Europe tour and say “time for change” in the eyes of fans.

With the new outfit came a change to the setlist as well. Swift, who recently released The Tortured Poets Department, added songs from the album to the tour.  “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” were all added to the set. And that means that other songs were cut.

But back to this new 1989 outfit

Many fans online pointed out that the change in the 1989 outfit does feel like the original tour looks that Swift was wearing at the time. During The 1989 Tour, Swift had a lot of cropped sparkly tops and sparkly skirts as part of her wardrobe!

Omg I’m obsessed with the new 1989 fit!! ?? #new1989outfiterastourparis #erastourparisnight1 #erastourfrance #parisnight1 #pariststheerastour #swifties

While her previous fringe top is also a staple of Swift’s wardrobe, this is a much more fitting look for that era of her concerts. Plus it is now another outfit I justwant to add to my wardrobe too!

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.