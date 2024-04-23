Rocko's house in Rocko's Modern Life.
Category:
Big on the Internet

Taylor Swift Is Turning Us All Into Tortured Poets With This Meme

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 01:33 pm

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has brought fans a lot of joy since its release, including plenty of online conversations about the songs. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” has now given us one of the more fascinating memes to come out of the album’s release.

One of the lyrics in Swift’s “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” which is one the main album of The Tortured Poets Department goes “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.” For whatever reason, that has ushered in plenty of responses online, making it a meme of real life locations, television shows, and more that all tie back to the “asylums” that we were raised in.

It seems to have started from the leak of The Tortured Poets Department and one user posting the lyric with what seems like a mocking tweet. From there (and with the release of the album itself), fans have turned the lyric into their very own meme, and honestly, it has been a while since we’ve had one of these “input picture of thing here” tweets going around. It is only fitting that it was for the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

Many tapped into their love of television with images of empty rooms that were easily recognizable, like the choir room from Glee.

Some even went back to children’s programming.

Maybe you were a Sex and the City girl and know Carrie’s home like the back of your hand.

Or you could lean into your comedy upbringing with comedy shows that used to consume us week after week.

Others took a different approach and leaned into real life places they would go to.

The thing is: This is about you. Were you raised by the local Blockbuster? Did you hang out at the Borders with your friends? Or were you raised by television shows that still feel like your safe space? If so, go ahead and fall in line with the meme and post your asylum.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.