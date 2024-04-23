Taylor Swift Is Turning Us All Into Tortured Poets With This Meme

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has brought fans a lot of joy since its release, including plenty of online conversations about the songs. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” has now given us one of the more fascinating memes to come out of the album’s release.

One of the lyrics in Swift’s “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” which is one the main album of The Tortured Poets Department goes “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.” For whatever reason, that has ushered in plenty of responses online, making it a meme of real life locations, television shows, and more that all tie back to the “asylums” that we were raised in.

It seems to have started from the leak of The Tortured Poets Department and one user posting the lyric with what seems like a mocking tweet. From there (and with the release of the album itself), fans have turned the lyric into their very own meme, and honestly, it has been a while since we’ve had one of these “input picture of thing here” tweets going around. It is only fitting that it was for the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

Many tapped into their love of television with images of empty rooms that were easily recognizable, like the choir room from Glee.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mvx7TJ434n — leyla ? (@leylanocontext) April 19, 2024

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YMeSii4jTj — Victor (taylors version)?? (@victorinluv) April 20, 2024

Some even went back to children’s programming.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/pxB8VX66k5 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mmeDnmd7dS — gabs ☕️ (@lauriefilms) April 21, 2024

Maybe you were a Sex and the City girl and know Carrie’s home like the back of your hand.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mcyprXm1kd — hannah (@dumbandfunn) April 22, 2024

Or you could lean into your comedy upbringing with comedy shows that used to consume us week after week.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/vlACESTMsd — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/U1pwpHG1HQ — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 21, 2024

Others took a different approach and leaned into real life places they would go to.

You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/PrY98Ipw6o — Matt Prigge (@mattprigge) April 22, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/rlov8ABTMJ — carianne (@cariannesays) April 21, 2024

The thing is: This is about you. Were you raised by the local Blockbuster? Did you hang out at the Borders with your friends? Or were you raised by television shows that still feel like your safe space? If so, go ahead and fall in line with the meme and post your asylum.

