After Taylor Swift and her former record label, Big Machine Records, had a falling out that ended up in a legal battle over her songs, Swift decided to rerecord her past albums to make them her own, but with the recent anniversary of its original release, when will her debut album, Taylor Swift, get that treatment?

As of now, Speak Now, Fearless, and Red all have a “Taylor’s Version” recording, so Swifties can stream at ease while supporting Taylor Swift, but we’re still waiting for more. The Taylor Swift (originally released on October 24, 2006) and Reputation albums are also bound to get new recordings, which fans speculate will drop sometime in 2024. They also believe that Taylor plans to go full circle by releasing “Taylor’s Version” of Taylor Swift last—it’s all about paying homage to the debut album that started it all. This is all speculation, though Swifties have compiled some compelling evidence to support their theory.

Taylor Swift recently performed “Teardrops on My Guitar” in Nashville during her “The Eras Tour.” Loyal fans could be heard singing all over the place with Taylor, and anybody growing up with the song would find this extremely relatable. It’s a heartfelt song about a teenage crush that was never meant to be.

It wasn’t just “Teardrops on My Guitar” that shocked fans. She also performed “Tim McGraw” as a pleasant surprise for the Swifties. This makes it seem likely that Swift’s debut album will be re-recorded soon, and fans will be waiting patiently for it. When it does come out, it’s bound to break streaming charts.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you ?! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Taylor Swift’s re-recordings aren’t just copies of her old songs. 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is about to drop on October 27, 2023, will reportedly include a few new or altered lyrics. Taylor has done something similar with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and then subsequently released different versions of that re-recording, too. Fans are just as eager to hear about 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as Taylor is excited to share it with her Swifties, and the same will undoubtedly be true when she gets around to re-recording her debut album, Taylor Swift.

(featured image: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]