Things We Saw Today: Syfy Returns to Neverland with The League of Pan

Will the world ever tire of Peter Pan reboots? Not according to Syfy, which is banking on the beloved J.M. Barrie property in a new limited series called The League of Pan. Brian McCauley Johnson (Dominion) will write and produce the series, which follows an adult Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys, who have grown estranged since leaving Neverland. Now, they must return to the magical land to face a new baddie who threatens them all.

According to Variety, the series “explores painful truths about growing up, as well as the realization that “going home” is never quite as simple as one thinks.”

Bill McGoldrick, president of original content at NBC Universal Entertainment Networks released a statement saying, “The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations, … Now, Syfy is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never see them before.”

Like we’ve never seen them before, you say? What about Hook or Pan or Neverland or Once Upon a Time? Look, I love Peter Pan, but at a certain point, aren’t we beating a dead crocodile? Is there anything new under the sun to say about Neverland?

We’ll have to wait and see if The League of Pan has anything original to offer. In the meantime, I’ll be quietly chanting “Rufio!” in my head.

(via Variety, image: TriStar Pictures)

Good news: Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million to help fight the brush fires in Australia. (via EW)

Looking back on the importance of representation in Ugly Betty. RIP Silvio Horta. (via Huffpost)

Hello Clarice: CBS is making a procedural based on Agent Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs. (via Vulture)

Yes obviously I will click on this, don’t ask me stupid questions, Twitter:

ringo starr as cursed cats i found on google: a thread pic.twitter.com/29w3kZaQKs — Peyton ❤ is seeing Niall (@VHS_styles) January 12, 2020 Is the world ready for Kristen Stewart: Action Star? (via AVClub)

Should you spend the weekend binge-watching Spinning Out? (via Pajiba) oh to be a glorious king of old, cursed by a witch to assume the form of a fat little cat, awaiting on a beach the seafaring vessel that will bear me back to my lands so that I may once again rule with an iron paw pic.twitter.com/p1k38T21od — nadia (@nrasidi) January 12, 2020

What are you watching tonight, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com