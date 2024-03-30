Sydney Sweeney Had the Perfect Response to a Rumor About Her Next Project

Sydney Sweeney is the internet’s darling, so when rumors swirled about who she was working with next, people weren’t happy about it. Luckily, Sweeney cleared the air by simply dispelling the rumors and promoting her new movie Immaculate instead. Maybe we shouldn’t listen to scoopers!

Recommended Videos

The rumors started when film critic and The InSneider founder Jeff Sneider, known for leaking information or seemingly just making things up, said that Sweeney would be in a new movie called Day Drinkers starring Johnny Depp. Sneider wrote, “Sydney Sweeney is an independent thinker who marches to the beat of her own drum. If she’s willing to work with Johnny Depp, will all the studios and streamers be willing to as well, given how badly they all want to be in business with her?”

EXCLUSIVE: Don't call it a comeback, but JOHNNY DEPP is going to star opposite SYDNEY SWEENEY in the supernatural thriller DAY DRINKER from The Amazing Spider-Man director @MarcW…https://t.co/SQUsr4ACwd — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 30, 2024

Many were mad that Sweeney would willingly work with Depp (and rightfully so) and started calling her out online. But there is zero confirmation that the project is even happening.

After the news circulated online, Sweeney’s reps reached out to websites like Culture Crave to tell them that it was “100% untrue” and that Sweeney would not be starring opposite Depp.

Sydney Sweeney’s reps shut down report that she is starring in ‘Day Drinkers’ alongside Johnny Depp



“100% untrue” pic.twitter.com/riVzf8I6Iw — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) March 30, 2024

When the online noise didn’t stop, Sweeney tweeted that she woke up to “rumors” and then plugged Immaculate.

woke up to ✨️rumors✨️ anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) March 30, 2024

Even with her reps and Sweeney herself denying the project existed, Sneider still quote-tweeted Sweeney’s tweet saying it was a “non denial.”

Since it was dispelled, you may think “Surely, that’s the end of this.” But Sneider is now mad that Sweeney’s reps did not call him directly to tell him to stop spreading the rumor that he started.

Sneider was not happy about being told he was wrong.

It’s not rare that a rumor comes out and is proven to be wrong. You usually just take the loss and move on. But, as we all know, some folks cannot admit when they make a mistake.

Instead of acknowledging that he was wrong, Sneider has double-downed online, writing on Culture Crave’s tweet, “After ignoring calls on Friday, her reps sure are working overtime on a holiday weekend. They said I ‘created a mess.’ Well guess what? Totally fake stories don’t create messes … REAL stories do. Sorry I ruined the big Cannes announcement! Maybe call back next time?”

After ignoring calls on Friday, her reps sure are working overtime on a holiday weekend. They said I “created a mess.” Well guess what? Totally fake stories don’t create messes… REAL stories do. Sorry I ruined the big Cannes announcement! Maybe call back next time? https://t.co/5yaQO4kC0s — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 30, 2024

While Sneider claims that he had his sources, Sweeney’s team denies this was ever a thing. Instead of talking about a movie that doesn’t exist and Sneider’s tantrum, let’s focus on the very exciting movie that Sweeney is in that is currently in theaters!

You can watch our interview with Sweeney for Immaculate where she talks about working in horror and Shakespeare:

Immaculate is in theaters now.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]