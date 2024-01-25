Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Scream Queen Potential in ‘Immaculate’ Trailer

Sydney Sweeney has taken great strides in her career since Euphoria. While viewers are most familiar with her roles in rom-coms and teen dramas, the terrifying trailer for Immaculate sees Sweeney tackling the horror genre.

Recommended Videos

2024 is shaping up to be a big horror year for Neon. Immaculate is just one of several horror films on the horizon for the indie studio behind Ferrari and Origin. Neon has been horrifying viewers with its cryptic Longlegs marketing campaign, and Cuckoo—headlined by Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer—is fast approaching its world premiere. However, Sweeney fans will be particularly excited to see her produce and star in Immaculate. Since her breakthrough in Euphoria, Sweeney has quickly risen through the ranks of Hollywood, starring in Reality, Anyone But You, and The White Lotus. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2024, she’ll make her superhero debut in Madame Web and her horror debut in Immaculate.

The horror film is directed by Michael Mohan, who collaborated with Sweeney before on the erotic thriller The Voyeurs, and written by Andrew Lobel. Neon scooped up the U.S. distribution rights for the film in December and is now planning a speedy theatrical release.

What to expect from Neon’s Immaculate

(Neon)

Neon dropped the official trailer for Immaculate, which hits theaters on March 22, 2024.

In the trailer, we see Sweeney’s nun show up to confession at a remote convent. However, we’re almost immediately met with a jump scare when a pair of hands break through the confessional to grab her. And then we learn a little about her origins: She insinuates that she survived some kind of tragic event, stating, “God saved me for a reason, but I guess I’m still searching for what that reason is.” Meanwhile, her convent quickly starts morphing into a nightmare when she inexplicably finds herself pregnant, which seems to further attract malicious forces. Questions are raised about what exactly is inside of her as she grows more desperate to escape the convent.

Sweeney leads the film as Cecilia, a devout nun. She’s joined by The Wheel of Time star Álvaro Morte, who appears to be one of the more sinister forces at the convent and the one who discovers her pregnancy. Sweeney’s White Lotus co-star Simone Tabasco appears in an undisclosed role. Immaculate also stars Giampiero Judica, Giorgio Colangeli, Dora Romano, and Benedetta Porcaroli.

The official synopsis for Immaculate reads:

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

With a disturbing religious horror premise and Sweeney’s potential to be the next big scream queen of the century, Immaculate may further solidify Neon as a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre.

(featured image: Neon)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]