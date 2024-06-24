A Mother’s Desperate Quest for the Truth Continues in ‘Suspect’ Season 2

Two years after the first season’s premiere, Channel 4’s Suspect finally returns to shed some light on what happened to Dr Susannah Newman’s (Anne-Marie Duff) daughter.

Though the first series mainly followed Detective Danny Frater’s (James Nesbitt) search for the tragic truth after finding his estranged daughter in a mortuary, her mother will be taking center stage this time, joined by some familiar faces and new cast members. The show will pick up where season 1 left off, with a disturbing confession made under hypnosis forcing Susannah to embark on a potentially lethal mission to save a life. Will she be able to save someone this time around when she wasn’t able to save her own daughter?

You can watch the trailer for the new season below:

Joining Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Eduation) in Suspect season 2 are Ben Miller (Death in Paradise) as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, Dominic Cooper (Preacher) as a mysterious new client named Jon, Tamsin Greig (Episodes) as Natasha Groves, Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) as Louisa McAdams, Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as Alistair Underwood, Celine Buckens (Showtrial) as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) as Joseph Buckley, and Gina McKee (Bodyguard) as Kate. The creative team behind Suspect has had an overhaul as well, as the new season will be directed by Carolina Giammetta (Before We Die), who is taking over from Dries Vos. The upcoming episodes were written by Joy Wilkinson (Lockwood & Co.) and David Allison (Bedlam), who have taken over from Matt Baker—Baker originally adapted the show from the Danish series Face to Face (Forhøret).

Though exact release dates have yet to be confirmed, we do know that Suspect season 2 will air on Channel 4 in the U.K. this summer and premiere on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada later this year in the fall. Much like the first season, season 2 will consist of eight episodes. You can catch up on Suspect season 1 on the Channel 4 app and BritBox now.

