comScore

The Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejected Donald Trump’s Unwanted Pardon

By Vivian KaneAug 20th, 2020, 3:48 pm

A delegation from the Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester, New York marches in the Women's Rights March

After Donald Trump issued an official presidential pardon to Susan B. Anthony earlier this week, the museum dedicated to honoring the famed suffragist’s life and work has responded with an objection and rejected his empty gesture.

“On news of a presidential pardon for Susan B. Anthony on August 18, 2020: Objection! Mr. President, Susan B. Anthony must decline your offer of a pardon today!” the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House posted to Twitter.

For a whole host of reasons, Trump’s sudden decision to pardon Anthony seemed to have a lot more to do with him and his need to pander to white women than it did with Anthony herself—not the least of which was the fact that Anthony famously did not want to be pardoned while she was alive.

Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting, which was illegal for women to do at the time. She was denied a trial by jury (or rather, there was a jury but the judge instructed them to find her guilty since she admitted to committing a crime) and instructed to pay a $100 fine, which she never did.

To have paid that fine “would have been to validate the proceedings,” wrote the museum. “To pardon Susan B. Anthony does the same.”

The museum had some suggestions for more appropriate ways in which Trump could honor Anthony, if that’s what he actually cared about doing, which of course, it isn’t.

“Anthony was also a strong proponent of sex education, fair labor practices, excellent public education, equal pay for equal work, and elimination of all forms of discrimination,” the thread continues. “As the National Historic Landmark and Museum that has been interpreting her life and work for seventy-five years from her home and headquarters, we would be delighted to share more.”

(via Susan B. Anthony Museum on Twitter, image: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.