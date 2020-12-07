Last month (aka seven elections ago), we reported on Stacey Abrams being generally amazing and loving Supernatural just as much as we do. She’s been a fan for years, and like her love of Buffy and the fact that she writes romance novels and is working tirelessly in Georgia to save democracy, this makes us adore her even more. And even better, the cast and creators of Supernatural love her right back.

In fact, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, and Jared Padalecki love her so much that they are reuniting (digitally at least) for the first time since the November series finale for a digital fundraiser with Abrams to benefit her voting rights organization Fair Fight, and to help make sure Democrats win the Senate in the upcoming Georgia run-off elections.

Join me, @JensenAckles, @jarpad & the #SPN cast LIVE as we reminisce & discuss fighting real-world demons with the one & only @staceyabrams! You can even win set props, guitar lessons from God, & more! Dec. 8 @ 9 PM ET. We’ll hit capacity, so sign up now! https://t.co/IH5R7mCNqy pic.twitter.com/7XFJPEketI — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) December 6, 2020

Yup, Sam, Dean, Castiel, and the man who created them in the first place, Eric Kripke, will be joining Abrams for a live-streamed event tomorrow night and anyone in the US can contribute and watch. This is the first time the cast has appeared together since the (controversial) series finale, and they’ll be talking about the series and even performing as part of the event, so make your donations and get in your burning questions ASAP.

Oh, and if you need more incentive, there’s this, from the event site: “We want you to join our live conversation so badly that we’ll also be offering some incentives: top contributors and trivia question winners will get exclusive Supernatural memorabilia straight from the cast & crew including a SPN year one crew jacket, crew pins, exclusive experiences with SPN cast members and even parts from one of the Impalas!”

This all sounds amazing and I can’t wait to participate. As the owner of an Impala part myself, I can assure literally nothing is cooler. And I hope Stacey has the opportunity to ask any of her own lingering SPN questions for these guys, no one deserves the chance to ask them more! This is truly a dream collaboration.

Oh, and if Supernatural isn’t our fandom, don’t worry, cast members from Star Trek will also be getting together virtually to support Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Saturday the 12th!

