Netflix’s hit sci-fi series ‘Supacell’ receives a speedy season 2 renewal

Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Supacell is officially renewed for season 2, which promises to raise the stakes further in the gripping story of a group of individuals navigating newfound superpowers.

Supacell season 1 just premiered on June 27, 2024, meaning the show received an unusually speedy renewal, which is a testimony to its popularity and strong performance. The series follows five individuals who lead ordinary lives. One is a nurse, another is a father, and one is a gang leader. Their lives change forever, though, when they suddenly develop superpowers ranging from telekinesis to super speed. Although it initially seems these individuals developed powers randomly, they soon realize they have one connection— they all have a history of sickle cell disease. It’s not long before these superpowered individuals find each other and team up to fight the shadowy organization that wants to control them.

The series received highly positive reviews for its powerful performances and thrilling premise. It also received much attention for its tackling of issues like racism and the stigma surrounding sickle cell disease. Although sickle cell disease affects at least 17,000 people in the UK, awareness of the disease is surprisingly very low. As a result, Supacell creator Rapman sought to use his show to make individuals with this disease feel seen, making it even more special that it secured a season 2 renewal.

What to expect from Supacell season 2

On August 13, Netflix officially confirmed that Supacell season 2 was in development. Given that it was only just renewed, the second season doesn’t have a release date yet. Season 1 took about six months to film and spent over a year in post-production. The earliest viewers are likely to be able to catch season 2 would likely be late 2025.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect most of the main cast from season 1 to return, including:

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Nadine Mills as Sabrina Clarke

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Tazer

Sian Brooke as Victoria Kesh

However, several characters’ stories seemed to end in season 1, including those of Dionne Ofori (Adelayo Adedayo) and gang leader Krazy (Ghetts), making their appearances in season 2 unlikely.

Story details have not yet been released for Supacell season 2 either, but season 1 has hinted at its direction. Season 1 largely serves as an origin story, setting up the five superhumans and slowly unveiling the mysterious evil force they’re up against. By the end of the series, it is revealed that the shadowy organization, Health & Unity, that has been tracking the superhumans doesn’t actually want to help them. Instead, the organization is run by Victoria, the true villain of the series, who wants to control the superhumans and isn’t opposed to resorting to deadly force to get what she wants.

Meanwhile, Krazy’s fate is uncertain, and Michael has just faced a devastating loss, for which he will likely seek revenge. Rapman also teased that Michael could turn into “something very dangerous,” given his combination of powers, tragic loss, and being pushed too far despite his kind persona. The creator also promised that things would really pick up in season 2, stating, “Supacell Season 1 is my Batman Begins. It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become.” Ultimately, it sounds like season 1 was the origin story, but season 2 will offer even higher stakes with the true heroes and villains officially unveiled and prepared to show their true selves.

