Sung Kang Might Have Given Away an Important Detail About His Obi-Wan Kenobi Character

Sung Kang is known for playing Han Lue (a.k.a. Han Seoul-Oh) in the Fast and the Furious franchise. He’s one of the best characters in the series, and his return for F9 was what the series needed. But now, Kang is heading to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+! And what a full-circle moment for fans of Han Lue and Kang himself!

Talking with ScreenRant’s Ash Crossan, Kang talked about growing up as a Star Wars fan and, in doing so, gave us all a bit of insight into the character he’ll be playing:

“I used to dress up in the cheap K-mart plastic Halloween costumes, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, almost every single day from 8 to 13 years old. My friends and I would play pretend, we would make our own lightsabers out of toilet paper centers and stuff like that and paper towel cardboard, and to be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars Universe in front of me, I mean — just as a fan to be able to be part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself to go, ‘How did I end up here?’ and, my character has a lightsaber, to go, ‘What? This is.. It’s not a toy. It’s actually the real thing, right?’ so pretty cool.”

And okay, this story is very sweet and I am so happy for Sung Kang as a fan, but … a lightsaber?! What we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi is limited to, basically, Obi-Wan Kenobi is there and Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker. So, knowing that Kang’s character has a lightsaber is a pretty big deal because the last we saw of the Jedi, they were in hiding thanks to Anakin’s turn to the dark side, and it didn’t seem as if anyone was really itching to be seen with their lightsabers anymore.

That, of course, plays right into the rumors of him playing a member of the Jedi-hunting Inquisitorius, who would certainly have an interest in locating Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker.

What is so exciting about this new era of Star Wars, to me, is that fans who watched the original series growing up are now bringing these characters to life and they know how important the series is to us all. So getting to see Sung Kang have an actual lightsaber in Obi-Wan Kenobi instead of the paper towel cardboard ones he used to make as a kid? Legendary.

