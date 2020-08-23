Things We Saw Today: Check Out the Trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Yesterday, DC Fandome dropped several trailers and sneak peeks at their upcoming content slate. We got a taste of The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, Black Adam, and many more. We also got a look at what’s coming up in the world of gaming, with the world premiere trailer for Gotham Knights.

We also got the first trailer for Rocksteady Studios’ return to the world of DC with the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, their first game since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

So excited to finally share what we're working on. The squad are so much fun to work with! #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/UJhAGLtulq — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) August 23, 2020

The new game will follow the same continuity as the Batman: Arkham series, and will take place in Metropolis. The story will follow the Suicide Squad as they take on Brainiac, who has the Justice League under mind control. The game features four playable characters: Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. It can be played solo or in four-player cooperative multiplayer mode. In addition, solo players can swap squad members within game play.

The game is loosely based off of the 2017 Joshua Williamson/Jason Fabok comic book miniseries Justice League vs. Suicide Squad. Suicide Squad is set for release in 2022, when it will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Florida is releasing genetically modified mosquitoes WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?! (via Nerdist)

A CGI recreation of the Thundercats opening? Yeah okay. (via Syfy Wire)

The Shazam sequel’s title is Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which is set to be released at the end of 2022. (via io9)

The first trailer for season 7 of The Flash is here:

We’re digging the poster art for The Suicide Squad. (via Collider)

#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on… at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021. I can't tell you guys how moved & grateful I am by all your support & compliments yesterday. Thank you!💥🙏 pic.twitter.com/iuw03UBAn8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2020 Season 3 of Titans features even more brooding youths! (via Entertainment Weekly)

Here’s a deep dive into the origins of Ms. Pac-Man. (via CBR)

Watch these X-Files alumni add lyrics to the show’s iconic theme song for charity … and stay for a surprise at the very end!

