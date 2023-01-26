Oh, how I love the mess of the Roy family. Over the first three seasons of Succession, we’ve watched as Shiv, Roman, Kendall, and Connor Roy did anything that daddy Logan asked of them because they wanted his money (and love). The only one who sort of bucked the system was Kendall, and his falling out resulted in three of the four siblings being on the outs with their dad. Now, the season 4 trailer is here, and oh no, someone get Logan to call his kids.

At the end of season 3, we saw what happens when you push Logan too far—even his own children weren’t safe. And it seems as if the start of season 4 is still not going Shiv, Kendall, and Roman’s way as they’re fighting to actually speak with their dad. If we know one thing about Logan Roy, it’s that he isn’t going to let his kids run him over.

There is a lot to talk about in the lead up to season 4, like where we left off and what we think is going to happen to this family—there are a lot of issues for them to work through. They won’t, they’re the Roys, but they should.

Logan won’t talk to his kids in the season 4 trailer

If we know anything about Logan Roy it is that he sticks to his guns. When someone crosses him, he makes it clear that that was a mistake, and now his kids are getting that treatment. At the end of season 3, he left Shiv, Kendall, and Roman all on their own—away from Logan, his protection, and his money. And it seems to be a major theme in season 4.

In the trailer, the three kids are trying to call their father and keep being told that their messages will get passed along. They want to hear his voice and talk to him, but the childish antics of the Roy family make it so that no one is willing to actually handle the situation like adults.

When is Succession 4 being released?

The series is coming back on March 26. Which means if you’re just watching through for the first time, you better catch up so you’re all ready for the Roy family rumble when season 4 starts airing. For a family that pretends to like each other, they’re all constantly fighting with one another, and it seems like season 4 is going to be more of that on a massive scale. You’ll definitely want to be caught up and ready when it starts.

Who is in season 4 of Succession?

The Roy family consists of Logan (Brian Cox), Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). But the show itself has a huge cast of people who are in or connected to the Roy family business. There’s Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) who works with Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), Stewey (Arian Moayed), and so many more.

Joining them this season are returning guest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark Linn-Baker, and Pip Torrens. Newly announced guests stars include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

What is season 4 about?

Along with the trailer, HBO has released the official synopsis for Succession season 4:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

So we know that season 3 will explore the three siblings’ lives without Daddy’s help, and it will be fascinating to see how long Logan can handle life with only Connor, Greg, and Tom on his team. I don’t think it will last long.

Succession season 4 cannot come soon enough.

