Succession is our best comedy/drama on the air right now. Maybe it is just one of the best shows ever created, breaking down the wealth and power of the Roy family and giving us an inside look into corruption and family deceit with a group characters that just continue to get more horrific with each passing moment. And season 3 was a real doozy, but one thing was made abundantly clear: Kendall Roy was right about Logan.

At the end of season 2 of Succession, we watched as Logan Roy’s number one boy decided to turn on his father, as his father was willing to do to him. The show built up to everyone in the Roy family doing whatever Logan asked of them without pause and, at the end of the day, it resulted in allegiances being broken.

So season 3 began with Kendall Roy being ostracized by his family and being turned into a laughing stock time and time again. The entire season, they mocked him, and sure, Kendall deserved to be mock for his sudden “support women” stance when he was only doing it for public gain and to be the winner in the court of public opinion, but when you really stop and look at each of the Roy siblings, he’s the only one who was right about his father.

The Roy Sibs

Kendall tries hard, throughout season 3, to convince his siblings to come join him outside of the family business. It clearly isn’t easy for Kendall; he has a god awful midlife crisis birthday party that includes being “birthed” into the world of Kendall Roy (which entails the guests walking through a statue of a woman’s legs). And even then, his siblings mock him. His father writes a card to him basically calling him a disgrace and telling him to sell his shares in the company and, for the most part, Roman goes along with it.

Shiv does whatever Logan asks of her this entire season because she doesn’t want to be on the outs like Kendall is. Connor is made to look like a fool for wanting to run for president, and each of the siblings who refuses to stand up to their father finds themselves miserable in one way or another. And the only one who seems somewhat happier with his choice is Kendall, and even so, he’s clearly upset that his family is being turned against him because he didn’t take the fall for Logan.

At the end, though, it doesn’t matter. As our own Princess Weekes pointed out, this betrayal that we see at the end of season 3, from Logan and their mother Caroline, seems to be the culmination of the last three seasons of entitlement for these children. While Logan is, for the most part, a villain, he did use the childish nature of his children to his advantage and turned on them all.

So while no one is really great on this show and we’re not rooting for anyone, my favorite character was right in the long run, and it will be interesting to see how season 4 pans out for the Roy siblings.

