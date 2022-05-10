During the BAFTA TV Awards, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong shared some big news for fans awaiting word on what’s happening with his HBO Max family-drama/political-comedy/genius-mess.

“We’re almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong told the press backstage, according to The A.V. Club. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

Once the scripts are done they will be shared with the actors for their feedback, because, as Armstrong says, “They’re smart, and they think things about their character.” We will still have to wait for literally everything else, but writing is hard, guys, and since it has only been less than seven months since the previous season ended this is fine. This is a speedy turnaround.

When we last left the megarich Roy family, Logan was done with his kids (Kendall, Roman, and Siobhan) and found a way to not just manipulate all of them in his typical abusive fashion—but also got their mother to screw them over. It was a moment that was jaw-dropping not just for the twist that Tom was the one who sold out the Fool’s Golden Trio, but how cruel Logan was doing it.

Logan has always been an emotionally and physically abusive father, but the way he mocked his daughter Shiv was something we’d never seen him do before. (I’ve previously been under the impression that Roman was the youngest Roy child, but it is actually Shiv, which makes Logan’s dismissal of her extra harsh).

The trio’s older half-brother, Connor, implied that Logan might not just be pushing them out company-wise, but is planning to have a child with a young mistress. Essentially he’s trying to create a new heir that he can now mold.

Fifth time’s the charm.

HBO has always crafted shows that have complex anti-heroes, but with Succession, it is very much the elite version of The Sopranos. Building upon that “Difficult Men” archetype that was perfected over the golden age of television, bridging across to include female characters, and giving us characters who are the worst to root for.

I love it and I can’t wait to see what makes Kendall cry and/or rap in the next season.

