‘Stream’ Is Ready To Beef Up the Summer Horror Slate in a Big Way

Someone has to say it: Even if you have a genre masterpiece on your hands, calling your movie Stream in this day and age is perhaps the worst thing you can do if you want people to see it.

Think about it; if someone becomes interested in your movie and searches “stream movie,” what else can they expect other than result after result of the million-and-counting streaming services out there?

Jests and foresight failings aside, Stream seems to have all the cards it needs to play a creative royal flush here; a light techno-horror featuring four stab-happy streamers who are all competing for the best kills, knowing full well that so many slashers tend to be measured by their murder choreography? Keep on cooking, Stream; we’re listening.

We’re listening, but when can we start watching?

When does Stream release?

Stream will be following in the footsteps of its Terrifier siblings (most all of Stream‘s crew were and continue to be involved with Art the Clown’s escapades) with a theatrical release, descending upon cinemas on August 21 later this year.

The film’s official synopsis revolves around the Keenan family, consisting of Elaine, her husband Roy, and their children. Endeavoring to grow closer to one another, the Keenans go on vacation and wind up staying in a small hotel, with no way of knowing that it houses four masked killers who are all trying to one-up each other in kill creativity. Trapped in the building with a handful of other guests who may or may not be in on this twisted game, Roy must take it upon himself to survive against all odds and lead his family to safety.

Beyond the aforementioned creative playground, the Keenans’ initial fear of drifting apart could potentially go hand-in-hand with the killers being driven to their deeds by an online game of sorts. Indeed, it will be nothing short of interesting to see how this one ends up manifesting.

