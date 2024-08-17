Any Stray Kids’ fan (STAY) wouldn’t be unfamiliar with the group’s unique sense of fashion. Even during their Lollapalooza 2024 performance, Bang Chan was sporting an arm band, and Felix had one glove on.

It’s not uncommon for us to see the group experiment with their outfits, but something about Bang Chan’s eyepatch doesn’t seem to be just a fashion choice. On August 8, 2024, Stray Kids performed ‘Chk Chk Boom’ and ‘Jjam’ at the MNET Countdown. During the show, fans couldn’t help but notice that Bang Chan was wearing an eyepatch. Seungmin was also caught wearing a bandage on his face.

Fans started asking questions when Bang Chan kept wearing the eyepatch during a fan meet. It turns out that the eyepatch wasn’t just an accessory for the performance. Bang Chan had a stye on his eye, which he chose to cover up with an eyepatch. Seungmin, on the other hand, was wearing a bandage for aesthetic purposes.

What’s a stye?

It’s a lump that forms on the upper or lower eyelid. The bump is usually tender and swollen for a few days. Although Bang Chan reassured fans that he would be okay, performing with a stye was likely not an easy feat. It’s not an uncommon condition, but notoriously painful.

It can go away on its own, but there are over-the-counter painkillers you can get at your nearest pharmacy to ease the pain. A warm compress is encouraged for ten minutes, twice a day. Additionally, keeping the infected eye is also essential for healing. Thanks, WebMD.

Styes often form because of bacteria (bacterium staphylococcus) found on the hands. Not washing your hands, leaving eye makeup overnight, and wearing contact lenses that haven’t been disinfected might increase your risk for a stye. In short, make sure everything that touches your eye area is clean.

