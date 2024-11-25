Stray Kids tickets and best prices for all 10 stadiums on 2025 North America tour

The Stray Kids announced their ‘dominATE’ World Tour on Monday, November 18, and they are set to hit 20 new stadiums across Latin America, North America, and Europe! The show will be the K-pop bands’ first full stadium run following their second world tour, which took place throughout 2022 and 2023.

Recommended Videos

The band is made up of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They were formed by JYP Entertainment through a 2017 reality television show put on by the entertainment group, and now they are taking over the world! They headlined Lollapalooza this year in Chicago, as well as the Paris version of the music festival in 2023. So, whether you’ve known about the Stray Kids here in the U.S. for a while now, or you’re just discovering them, now is the time to buy your tickets to see the K-Pop boy band!

Keep on reading to see the full ‘dominATE’ World Tour 2025 schedule and where to buy tickets!

Stray Kids ‘dominATE’ Tour 2025 tickets

Tickets for the Stray Kids 2025 world tour went on sale on Friday, November 22, at 3 PM local time, with passes from pre-sale events available on StubHub.

Tickets are selling anywhere from $280 to $1,400. Of course, it depends on which venue you buy tickets at and how close you are sitting to the stage. As of right now, tickets for the band’s U.S. opening show at T-Mobile Park in Seattle are going for $280, while their second show at Oracle Park in San Francisco is selling for $405. However, if you prefer to have a floor seat, tickets for each show are going for at least $1,400.

Click the link below to view more prices and seat maps for each show of the Stray Kids 2025 ‘dominATE’ World Tour

BUY NOW: Best prices and seats for Stray Kids on StubHub

Stray Kids ‘dominATE’ Tour 2025 schedule

The Stray Kids’ 2025 ‘dominATE’ Tour starts kicks off on March 28 in Santiago, Chile! From there, they will make their way to Brazil, Peru, and Mexico before heading over to North America on the west coast in Seattle, Washington on May 24. They’ll wrap it up with five concerts across Europe in July.

Below is a list of all North American dates for the Stray Kids’ 2025 ‘dominATE’ World Tour.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy