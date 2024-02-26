Getting to Know Stray Kids’ Felix Lee

Stray Kids (Skz) gained a huge following after ‘LALALA’ and ‘S-Class,’ so you’ve probably grown curious about the members of the group. If you’re a new STAY and you’d like to know more about the other members, you can check out more info about them right here.

But look no further if you’re trying to get to know Felix Lee a little more. Before he became the lead dancer, rapper, and visual of Skz, Felix (Yong-bok) Lee was born in Sydney, Australia, on September 15, 2000. Felix is currently 23 years old. He lived in Australia until 2017 when he joined JYP Entertainment. He participated in the Stray Kids survival show and eventually debuted with the group in 2018.

Felix went viral after attending the 2023 VMAs and was nicknamed the “blonde guy” by those outside of the Stray Kids fandom. He has gained more followers since the event after a huge chunk of the internet tried to figure out who the fashionable “blonde guy” was from the VMAs.

In August 2023, Felix became a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Aside from his striking appearance, Felix is also known for his talent as a rapper. Fans note that he has a “menacing” deep voice that could make even nursery rhymes sound terrifying.

The Stray Kids 2024 world tour might hit your area, so keep an eye out for tour dates and tickets if you’re thinking about becoming a STAY. If a friend’s dragging you along to one of their concerts, it still wouldn’t hurt to read up on who’s who in Stray Kids.

