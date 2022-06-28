Here’s Who Had Better NOT DIE in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things 4 has been split into two parts, so while we’ve had a little break between volume 1 and the final two episodes of the season, it has made for plenty of fans sharing their theories on who is going to die in the climactic battle. Series creators the Duffer brothers have already teased multiple times that there would be a bloodbath or that someone we love will die, and it’s not fair.

“I don’t really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” the Duffers told Variety. “I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you’ll have to watch.”

So while many have said who they think it will be (I hate all those theories), I’ve decided to talk about who I hope it isn’t. Granted, I don’t want anyone from Hawkins to die because we’ve suffered enough, but I do think that someone has to go, and while I wish they could all be fine, here are a few of my picks for survivors, based simply on the fact that I love them too much.

Eddie Munson

Yes, we just met Eddie, but the thing is that Stranger Things has a track record of killing off characters we meet in a given season and love. They did it with Bob, they did it with Alexei, and my fear is that they’re going to try to do it with Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson, and NO THANK YOU. He’s tortured and is trying to figure his life out, and he has so much more to give us as fans, and I think that having Eddie survive the season will not only change a precedent with the show, but it will give hope to so many fans. It also will just mean we’ll get to see more of Eddie, so it is really a win-win situation for all of us.

Lucas Sinclair

The first part of the season, Lucas was away from his friends and trying to figure out who he was outside of those he’s known his whole life, and while it made Mike and Dustin angry, it gave Lucas something to figure out for himself, and before long, he came back to his friends and Max (who needed him despite not telling him as much). So, he deserves to continue that journey and figure out who he is outside of his friends, and I hope he doesn’t fall victim to Vecna.

Steve Harrington

The common choice for who is going to die is my boy Steve, and to that I say that I will march on Netflix. I will obtain a lawyer and then use said recently procured lawyer to sue for emotional damages if anyone touches a hair on the head of Steve Harrington. He’s still trying to figure out his purpose and what he needs to do. And sure, he’d probably die doing something heroic, but no thank you. Let him live his life for once and do what he needs to without being emotionally or physically harmed, please.

Eleven

Another popular theory about who will die is Eleven, and you can’t kill our girl! Eleven found a family, found her powers again, and is determined to stop Vecna, so she might be a perfect target for him, but hopefully she survives to stop the evil taking over Hawkins once and for all in season 5, and she doesn’t die before the battle is over. But also, I don’t trust that they won’t kill her off again and fake us out, either, like they did with season 1.

Robin Buckley

While she survived her first season on the show, Robin is sadly a good target because she’s a fan favorite and someone whose death would emotionally destroy Steve, so let’s not do that and keep Robin alive and well and maybe let her have a girlfriend so she can be really truly happy in season 5 with her best friend Steve and her girlfriend [insert name here].

Jim Hopper

Sure, they faked Hopper’s death in season 3, so you probably think he’s safe, but I don’t trust it, nor do I want it. I love Jim Hopper almost as much as I love Steve Harrington (they go back and forth for top spot for me), so to have either of them die will feel like a personal attack to me. Best just to let him survive this one.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is heading our way starting on July 1, and honestly, I’m not ready.

