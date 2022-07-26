Were you missing Joseph Quinn telling someone to wake up? Look no further than The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Stranger Things star made his talk show debut on the show and was telling Jimmy Fallon all about how he almost didn’t make it to the show thanks to an immigration snag. Quinn shared a story about how he was in an immigration office and the officer didn’t believe his story about going to meet Jimmy Fallon.

“I very nearly didn’t make it,” Quinn said. “I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’’ And he didn’t believe me.”

Luckily, another officer there noticed Quinn and “[o]ne of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’” he said. “And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things,‘ and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?’” The way he got out of it? By honestly telling the officer he wasn’t sure he if was in season 5 of Stranger Things. “[The man asked], ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.”

But all of this was after Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show released a video of Quinn going to wake Fallon up before the show started like the iconic remix of “Chrissy Wake Up” that happened thanks to Quinn’s character, Eddie.

During the interview, Fallon played the song for Quinn and asked if he had heard it, something we know for a fact that Quinn had since we got to talk with him on the day the Stranger Things 4 finale dropped. And Joseph Quinn and Jimmy Fallon sat on the couch of The Tonight Show and watched as the remix played—hilarious given the fact that, as Quinn pointed out, that song never leaves your brain once you’ve heard it.

It was a charming first talk show interview for Quinn, and we even got to see him play a fun game with Fallon! Fallon had “heard” that Quinn was pretty good at bad accents, so he asked if he would do one of Eddie’s monologues from Stranger Things in different accents from around the world. Granted, many of these accents were from the United Kingdom, but it was still funny watching Joseph Quinn just scream in different accents as he was saying these lines.

Joseph Quinn doing an Eddie monologue in different accents on the Tonight Show cured my depression pic.twitter.com/147HhE5MDY — Aiko Hilkinger (@aikohwrites) July 26, 2022

Hopefully the theories are true and we can see Eddie Munson back in Stranger Things season 5 as a cool vampire, or maybe he’ll just be around in flashbacks for all we know. I would just like more of Eddie Munson in the series as it comes to an end with the fifth season.

(via Collider, featured image: Netflix)

