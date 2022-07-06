So Eddie Munson was the latest victim of Netflix’s Stranger Things. While I knew better than to trust the series’ creators, the Duffer brothers, and knew that he would not make it out of the season alive, it still hurt. I had learned my lesson from Sean Astin’s Bob and Alec Utgoff’s Alexei. I knew better than to trust that Eddie Munson would make it out of season 4 alive. But what’s been pretty great is the love of Eddie that has taken over the internet. We spoke with star Joseph Quinn about the reception for Eddie, and while we all love him, there is one theory out there that seems like we might not have to say goodbye to Eddie quite yet.

We left off season 4 with Eddie realizing that he could be the hero, and he said that it was his year as he was dying in Dustin’s arms in the Upside Down. While we’ve seen characters die in Stranger Things before, this was sort of the first time we saw someone completely die in the Upside Down. Barb was found dead in the Upside Down, but we don’t know where she died before being brought there.

So, the theory from paulruddfanclub on TikTok is Eddie Munson may not be fully dead, but their theory goes even deeper than that. The idea is that the character, Kas, that we learn about in Eddie’s Dungeons and Dragons campaign from the beginning of the season dies fighting Vecna in the same way that Eddie does by the end, but Kas is a vampire. So, in theory, Eddie could become a vampire, but to take it a step further, he could become a vampire simply because it was the bats in the Upside Down that ended up killing him.

The series does love to foreshadow (which they did with the “hero” aspect of Eddie’s storyline), so it wouldn’t be completely outrageous for the beginning campaign to continue into season 5.

Bringing back Eddie Munson

Out of all the characters we’ve lost along the way, I do think that Eddie Munson could easily come back and be the one that makes sense to bring back. The foreshadowing in this theory is something that the Duffers love to do in Stranger Things (especially when it comes to the Dungeons & Dragons campaigns that exist in the show), so having Eddie’s campaign that we got to see foreshadow his arc as a character? It’d fit with the series.

Sure, this is also just so we can see Joseph Quinn’s Eddie again, but it would be pretty cool if Eddie came back from the Upside Down as a vampire—hopefully a good one. But either way, I don’t think that’s the last we’ve seen of Eddie Munson. It might hurt seeing him again because it might not be the Eddie Munson we know and love, but I would be surprised if we didn’t see Eddie again in some way. If we can sit through three seasons of Billy, it just seems like we deserve to have more of Eddie, one way or another.

