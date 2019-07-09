Everyone’s Talking About What Actual Strange Things They’d Bring Back From Childhood

Growing up, many of us probably had things that we loved, and that we miss now that they no longer exist. Remember green ketchup? I don’t miss that, but someone probably does. So, Twitter did what Twitter does best and started a new hashtag for #StrangeThingsToBringBack.

Filled with many items from generations past, one thing is very clear: We used to love really silly things. Not to sound like Arthur Weasley, but what was the purpose of silly bands? Just to take them off and say it looks like a zebra when it isn’t on our wrist? Still, though, so many of us want to remember the good ol’ days of weird gadgets and food.

These were heaven on Earth I swear ❤️

#StrangeThingsToBringBack pic.twitter.com/pF99R4dykn — Tahmin (@justtahmin) July 9, 2019

#StrangeThingsToBringBack Buying a IDog and neglecting my real one. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v9SARs9AfY — Breeze Wise (@b_eazy1014) July 9, 2019

But of course, many people thought back to Stranger Things, the show giving us all nostalgia for the ’80s, and thought that this hashtag was for it.

Am I the only who thought that this said “stranger things” #StrangeThingsToBringBack pic.twitter.com/R8hKKn8y4C — Kookie🍌🍼 (@cloudsfor_jk) July 9, 2019

nah I thought this said stranger things to bring back #StrangeThingsToBringBack pic.twitter.com/niHtxpKPtm — em 🤠 (@emilyhollt) July 9, 2019

Is it just me or did you think this # was about Stranger Things? I got excited for no reason! #StrangeThingsToBringBack pic.twitter.com/UwY6GnrKld — Blake Cabrera (@RepBlakeC) July 9, 2019

My obsessive tail thought Stranger Things was trending 🙃 #StrangeThingsToBringBack pic.twitter.com/k6PoWPzlxB — JayPlaysYT (@jayplayzzzz) July 9, 2019

What strange thing would you bring back if you could? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—