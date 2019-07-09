comScore
The Mary Sue

Everyone’s Talking About What Actual Strange Things They’d Bring Back From Childhood

by | 3:14 pm, July 9th, 2019

The cast of Stranger Things season 3 all staring at something unknown.

Growing up, many of us probably had things that we loved, and that we miss now that they no longer exist. Remember green ketchup? I don’t miss that, but someone probably does. So, Twitter did what Twitter does best and started a new hashtag for #StrangeThingsToBringBack.

Filled with many items from generations past, one thing is very clear: We used to love really silly things. Not to sound like Arthur Weasley, but what was the purpose of silly bands? Just to take them off and say it looks like a zebra when it isn’t on our wrist? Still, though, so many of us want to remember the good ol’ days of weird gadgets and food.

But of course, many people thought back to Stranger Things, the show giving us all nostalgia for the ’80s, and thought that this hashtag was for it.

What strange thing would you bring back if you could? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
,
Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop