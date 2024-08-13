This serial killer thriller with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is finally hitting theaters

The horror-thriller genre has had a successful year thus far with releases like Longlegs and Cuckoo, and audiences now have a new film to obsess over in the category.

JT Mollner’s Strange Darling now has a release date, and it is set to arrive in U.S. theaters on August 23, 2024, through Magenta Light Studios. Fans in the UK will get to enjoy a film almost a month later, as the release date for the region has been fixed as September 20. The movie will have its European premiere on Saturday, August 24 at FrightFest London.

Described as a cat-and-mouse thriller, the horror saga follows a woman who comes to the morbid realization that a man she had a one-night stand with is a serial killer. In the aftermath, she is chased by the deranged criminal in the Oregon wilderness to both continue his streak and cover up his previous crimes.

The movie features Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) as the woman on the run, with Kyle Gallner (Smallville) playing the serial killer aptly named the Demon. Giovanni Ribisi has a cameo as Art Pallone, while also assuming the duty of director of photography and being one of the producers on the project. Barbara Hershey, Madisen Beaty, Ed Begley Jr., Bianca Santos, and Breaking Bad’s Steven Michael Quezada round out the cast of Strange Darling, which has been shot entirely on 35mm film.

The movie premiered at Fantastic Fest held in Austin, Texas, on September 22, 2023, to mostly positive reviews. It has an approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 15 reviews and going by the early response from critics and the general box office trend of horror thrillers in the last few years, Strange Darling is likely to do well in theaters.

Fitzgerald is known for her appearance in Prime Video’s action crime drama Reacher, and for portraying the younger version of Madeline Usher in the popular Netflix series The Fall of the House of the Usher. Gallner, meanwhile, has appeared in multiple horror films lately, starring in the fifth Scream movie and the Smile franchise.

