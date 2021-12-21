The latest in horrible things that straight me think are funny comes in the form of their sexist Christmas cards. For some reason, there is a trend where men have their wives and daughters with tape over their mouths and tied up, sometimes even including the man and sons holding their thumbs up, to show that there is now “peace on Earth” because the women in their lives have been silenced. Funny, right?

It’s horrible, and the fact that there are multiple versions of this card show that it isn’t just a one-off bad card! It is a trend, and it has me questioning whether or not straight men are okay …

straight male humor is just like “i regret getting married and i fucking hate my kids LOL 😂 right fellas?” pic.twitter.com/8huAbKQCw3 — matt (@mattxiv) December 21, 2021

If my husband (who I don’t have yet, so maybe this is why) ever came to me and said, “Let’s take a picture that we’ll send to our families where I’ve silenced you and finally found peace,” I would simply respond with some divorce papers. Not only is the joke rooted in sexism, but it also comes across as if the men in these pictures absolutely hate their families.

So if you are planning on taking a picture where anyone in your family is taped up and silenced because you think you don’t care about them or want to hear them talk, maybe don’t!

