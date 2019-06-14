Steven Universe: The Movie Is Going to Be a Musical Delight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last summer, we got a teaser for the Steven Universe movie that will eventually air on Cartoon Network, and just yesterday, we got some amazing updates about the cast and news that it’ll be a musical!

A tweet from Cartoon Network yesterday shared that the musical will feature all-new songs by the show’s creator, Rebecca Sugar, in collaboration with Chance the Rapper, Estelle, Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, Aimee Mann, and So Gallant.

I binge-watched Steven Universe last year, and I absolutely adored it. As a longtime fan of magical girl anime and just damn good animation, Sugar created a show that I felt really broke a lot of boundaries in terms of what children’s media can be. We had a lesbian wedding, non-binary characters, narratives about found family, and hope, on top of all the great character development we got to witness from the characters over five seasons.

Right now, there is no definitive news about whether a sixth season of the hit show will happen. The season five finale, “Change Your Mind,” pretty much wrapped up all of the hanging storylines that existed, with the corrupted gems being healed, the Diamonds no longer being imperialistic warlords (we hope), and Lars returned home. In an interview with Den of Geek, Sugar and Ian Jones-Quartey—the supervising director and co-developer of Steven Universe, as well as Sugar’s partner—spoke about how anything moving forward will be totally different.

Ian Jones-Quartey: I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that this specific arc of Steven, ‘Change Your Mind’ definitively makes a definitive statement on Steven and who he is and what he thinks he is. And how he feels about it. And moving forward from now, it’s going to be different. Rebecca Sugar: Everything will be different. Ian Jones-Quartey: Everything will be different. I really hope that if you’re the kind of person who is waiting to watch like more stuff, is that you don’t think of the break between “Change Your Mind” and what comes next, as like, you’re waiting for more of THIS show, because this version of it is done, there’s going to be more, but it’s going to be different and it’s going to be something new. There’s a lot more to do. But, we’re not coming back here, because Steven has really figured something out about himself. So this part of the story, you know, that’s it.

I’m happy with where SU ended, and I think that, whatever comes next, I’m excited to see these characters return. However, if the movie ends up being the big wrap-up, I’m okay with that, too. Sometimes it’s better to let things end magically than to drag them out until you start disliking them.

(via Den of Geek, image: Cartoon Network)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—