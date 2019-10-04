Here We Are in Steven Universe Future! It’s Bright, but There Are Still Problems.

We are getting a final season for Steven Universe, which means one more season of songs, feels, and seeing new fusions.

Even though Season 5 could have easily been a series finale, and Steven Universe: The Movie could have tied up all the loose ends, there still feels like a little bit more we could go, and I’m really happy to hear that we are going to be getting more!

Announced at the 2019 New York Comic Con with a new opening sequence and title, Steven Universe Future will be a limited series that acts as an epilogue to everything that we have seen so far—a proper closer to the storylines. Here’s the synopsis: “After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.”

Steven Universe Future takes place after the events of Steven Universe: The Movie (or two years after the events of the show’s first five seasons, if you’re doing the math). The new opening reveals the characters sporting their post-time jump looks, and the whole cast of gems and humans, and a new song. Also, the theme song is perfect.

I hope Pearl meets that girl with the pink hair again, because that seemed iconic and meant to be. I also just want to see Jasper redeemed. I don’t know why I like Jasper; they are not a good person/gem, but I’m here for more female redemption stories, and I think there is so much room for this story to keep growing. Still, I’m alright saying goodbye to everyone as long as Rebecca Sugar says this is the end. I just want Pearl to be happy. Do I relate to her? Maybe. It’s fine. Everything is fine.

Steven is wearing the shirt his father used to wear pic.twitter.com/lQVqaRfwJR — ayano aishi🍒🍰🌸 (@Irene799619191) October 4, 2019

Steven Shippuden is real — -NEON- (@NE_0_N) October 4, 2019

(via Polygon, image: CN)

