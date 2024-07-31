Steven Spielberg UFO Movie Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

If rumors are to be believed, Steven Spielberg’s UFO movie has confirmed its lead stars, as Josh O’Connor is now slated to partner with Emily Blunt in the director’s first film after the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans.

Expected to release in May 2026, little is known about the film except that it is based on Spielberg’s original idea and that David Koepp is working on the screenplay. Kristie Macosko Krieger, who worked with Spielberg on multiple titles, including The Fabelmans and West Side Story, will produce. Sources also claim that the project is titled The Dish; however, it is important to note that Universal hasn’t confirmed any of these details, including the casting rumors.

O’Connor has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the film fraternity lately, escalated by his appearances in Luca Guadagnino’s love-triangle tennis drama Challengers and Alice Rohrwacher’s comedy-drama La Chimera. The British actor announced himself to the world following his Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe wins for portraying Charles, Prince of Wales, in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which was preceded by a critically acclaimed performance in the 2017 film God’s Own Country.

O’Connor is a man in demand currently, with his upcoming releases include the latest installment in the Knives Out franchise and Oliver Hermanus’ The History of Sound, in which he co-stars along with Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal.

Blunt, meanwhile, has established herself as a Hollywood A-lister in the last decades or so, appearing in Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario, John Krasinki’s horror flick A Quiet Place, and Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biographical epic Oppenheimer.

Blunt’s early roles include a supporting act in The Devil Wears Prada, followed by an action-oriented lead part in the Tom Cruise-starrer Edge of Tomorrow, which was released in 2014. Blunt is expected to reprise her role in the former’s sequel which will also star Meryl Streep, while there have been recent talks of reviving the sequel to the Doug Liman action thriller.

