‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Might Not Feature an Iconic Character

Often cited as one of the best films set in the world of fashion, few 21st-century comedy-dramas can claim to have better replay value than The Devil Wears Prada.

Fans of the David Frankel-directed film have long been clamoring for a sequel, and it looks like their wish has finally been granted. Nearly 20 years after the original’s release, Disney is planning to move forward with a sequel to the iconic movie, as per a Puck report. The writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna, and producer Wendy Finerman are set to return, with director Frankel also in talks to oversee the direction of the follow-up to the 2006 classic.

While the first film was based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, the expectation is that the story will exclusively be penned by McKenna and will follow Miranda Priestly as she tackles the shift from print media to digital amid a new age for journalism. Emily Blunt is confirmed to reprise her role as Emily Charlton, who will now be seen in a new avatar as a top executive for a luxury consortium, directing the placement of bankable advertising contracts. The logline of the film suggests that Blunt’s Charlton will come to Priestly’s aide following her struggle to transition to a new medium.

Anne Hathaway’s presence among the cast of the sequel hasn’t been confirmed yet, which suggests that the character of Andy Sachs might be written out in the second part. The character is shown to have become an editor for a bridal magazine in Weisberger’s book sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, and the film could follow a similar route, mentioning this information without Sachs actually being a part of the movie.

The Devil Wears Prada is now revered as one of the most quotable films of all time and was a commercial and critical hit during the time of its release. It made $326 million at the global box office against its $41 million budget, catapulting Hathaway and Blunt into superstardom overnight. Streep’s performance was lauded unanimously, and she was nominated for an Academy Award.

