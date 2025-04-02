Krypto beats the absolute crap out of Superman in a new sneak peek at CinemaCon

I love Krypto so much and so getting to see more of Krypto in the footage from Superman was exciting! And what Warner Bros. shared at CinemaCon was very much about that very much good boy.

Recommended Videos

The new look at James Gunn’s Superman included a lovely story about Gunn’s own dog. He shared that he was inspired to include Krypto because his own dog, Ozu. Gunn rescued Ozu from a shelter and described the dog biting his feet and he couldn’t decide if Ozu loved him or if he hated him. But it made for a really cute moment in the trailer!

When Superman (David Corenswet) crash lands in the snow, he is struggling to breathe. As Clark is trying to get Krypto to come and get him to help him, he quickly realizes that asking his furry friend is maybe a little to aggressive with his love for Kal-El. Krypto jumps on him while Clark is struggling to breathe, and begins playing with him.

It is truly one of those moments with dogs where you have definitely seen a dog acting that way. He is messing with his owner, trying to have fun, and Clark is literally trying to get his dog’s attention so that he can help him. Krypto is a good, playful boy!

There is straight up a moment in Superman that is what Gunn described happened with Ozu. Krypto is trying to bite Clark’s feet and Gunn, at the panel, described Ozu biting his feet to the point where he hid on his counter from the dog and thought to himself that if Ozu had super powers, he’d be in trouble. Luckily, Superman doesn’t have to imagine that. That’s just his life.

It really is sweet seeing Krypto in Superman’s world and seeing the very dog like qualities this super pup has. But let it be known: Krypto is a good boy who has never done a thing wrong in his life!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy