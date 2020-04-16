Steve Mnuchin Wants Us to Survive on $1,200 for 10 Weeks. America Disagrees.

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation, Treasury Secretary/Cruella de Vil’s less charismatic brother Steve Mnuchin discussed the government’s $2 trillion relief package that Congress passed in March. Among the relief package is bailouts for corporations (obviously), a small business relief loan program worth $350 billion (which ran out of funds in just two weeks), and the “bridge liquidity” that some individuals are receiving, which amounts to $1,200 per person (at most), plus extra for dependent children.

In the clip below, the public servant/producer of Suicide Squad (really), who himself is worth upwards of $400 million, tells us that the stimulus checks worth $1,200 should be enough to last Americans for 10 weeks. He said, “I think the entire package provides economic relief overall for about 10 weeks … Hopefully we will kill this virus quicker and we won’t need it, but we have liquidity to put into the American economy to support American workers and American business.”

Steve Mnuchin thinks Americans can live on $1,200 for 10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GrS0ON4gcm — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) April 15, 2020

According to Abodo.com, “the national median rent for one-bedrooms rose 4.1 percent, ending the year at $1,078. Rents for two-bedroom apartments stood at $1,343.” But we’re supposed to pay rent, utilities, feed our families, and pay for other essential services for ten weeks on $1,200?

It’s an outrageous disconnect from the notoriously out-of-touch Mnuchin, who usually spends his time belittling teen climate activists and spending millions of our tax dollars on private military flights.

Many took to Twitter to call Mnuchin out, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who dunked on the Secretary via Arrested Development quotes.

“It’s your monthly rent, Michael. What could it cost? $10?” https://t.co/Bc0wdzVk0J — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2020

Steve Mnuchin owns at least 6 houses and is worth $400 million according to Forbes. Yet he says $1200 is enough for people for 10 weeks. 🧐 https://t.co/S15rAaGxcQ — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) April 16, 2020

Australia: $1993 a month

Canada: $1,433 a month

Denmark: Up to $3,288 a month

France: Up to $7,575 a month

Germany: Up to $7,326.78 a month

Ireland: Up to $1793.44 a month

UK: Up to $3,084 a month

U.S.: $1,200 to last for 10 weeks “It’s really bridge liquidity” – Steve Mnuchin https://t.co/IrUS04g4WB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2020

Here is Steve Mnuchin, whose net worth is $400 million saying that $1,200 is intended to be “bridge liquidity” for most Americans for 10 weeks. I want to pitch Mnuchin and Louise Linton living on that for 10 weeks to Mark Burnettt as a new reality show… pic.twitter.com/xl1qdtLysC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 16, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, your Treasury Secretary: Steve Mnuchin. pic.twitter.com/LSO5wNJOG0 — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) April 16, 2020

For anyone forgetful, that would be this Steve Mnuchin. https://t.co/UGlslRhOKy pic.twitter.com/DFyRhBIU2f — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) April 16, 2020

Steve Mnuchin got his job at Goldman Sachs because his daddy had a job at Goldman Sachs. He couldn’t survive on $1200 for 10 minutes. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 16, 2020

Steve Mnuchin says a $1200 check should last 10 weeks. Adjusted annually means he believes Americans can survive on $6240 annual salary. Or $3.12 an hour. pic.twitter.com/T2a89CNB8b — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) April 16, 2020

I would love to know the hourly lifestyle cost of Steve Mnuchin’s life, he who is worth circa $400 million and whose DC home is $12.6 million. My guess is it’s more than $1,200 an hour. https://t.co/XG70D3FYuq — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) April 16, 2020

In a cruel illustration of how out of touch the GOP is with working Americans, Steve Mnuchin claims $1200 is enough for 10 weeks😳 22M Americans are now unemployed in only the last 4 weeks & Mnuchin—a man worth $400M—thinks $1200 is enough. Smh Shameful.pic.twitter.com/Z718aAlq6l — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) April 16, 2020

Steve Mnuchin thinks Americans can survive on just $1200 for 10 weeks, which comes out to around $17 per day. That’s barely enough to buy food, but only if you sleep on the streets without healthcare or basic human dignity like millions of other suffering homeless people. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 16, 2020

Live footage of Steve Mnuchin preparing a sheet of 1’s for us to live off of all year. pic.twitter.com/14zXwEOYMk — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) April 16, 2020

Gotta hunch Steve Mnuchin is a shitty tipper…. https://t.co/AKyufAcWZe — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 15, 2020

I wish I could say we are shocked, but if you are shocked at this point, you haven’t been paying attention. Let’s work together to vote these cartoon robber barons out of office in November.

(via Business Insider, image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

