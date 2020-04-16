comScore

Steve Mnuchin Wants Us to Survive on $1,200 for 10 Weeks. America Disagrees.

"It's one banana Michael, what could it cost, $10?"

By Chelsea SteinerApr 16th, 2020, 2:59 pm

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin does a weird laugh.

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation, Treasury Secretary/Cruella de Vil’s less charismatic brother Steve Mnuchin discussed the government’s $2 trillion relief package that Congress passed in March. Among the relief package is bailouts for corporations (obviously), a small business relief loan program worth $350 billion (which ran out of funds in just two weeks), and the “bridge liquidity” that some individuals are receiving, which amounts to $1,200 per person (at most), plus extra for dependent children.

In the clip below, the public servant/producer of Suicide Squad (really), who himself is worth upwards of $400 million, tells us that the stimulus checks worth $1,200 should be enough to last Americans for 10 weeks. He said, “I think the entire package provides economic relief overall for about 10 weeks … Hopefully we will kill this virus quicker and we won’t need it, but we have liquidity to put into the American economy to support American workers and American business.”

According to Abodo.com, “the national median rent for one-bedrooms rose 4.1 percent, ending the year at $1,078. Rents for two-bedroom apartments stood at $1,343.” But we’re supposed to pay rent, utilities, feed our families, and pay for other essential services for ten weeks on $1,200?

It’s an outrageous disconnect from the notoriously out-of-touch Mnuchin, who usually spends his time belittling teen climate activists and spending millions of our tax dollars on private military flights.

Many took to Twitter to call Mnuchin out, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who dunked on the Secretary via Arrested Development quotes.

I wish I could say we are shocked, but if you are shocked at this point, you haven’t been paying attention. Let’s work together to vote these cartoon robber barons out of office in November.

(via Business Insider, image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

