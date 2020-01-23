comScore

Who Told Steven Mnuchin It Was a Good Idea to Take a Swipe at Greta Thunberg?

By Vivian KaneJan 23rd, 2020, 5:12 pm

Greta Thunberg stands at a microphone and frowns.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is currently attending the World Economic Forum and the former investment banker/film producer decided to use the opportunity to be publicly dismissive of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

When asked about Thunberg’s call for public and private sector investors to divest from fossil fuel companies, Mnuchin responded with a flippant “Who?”

“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,” he joked because he apparently thinks it’s hilarious for the person in charge of our country’s economy to pretend he’s not familiar with arguably the world’s most famous current activist.

He then went on to explain his joke, saying “After she goes and studies economics in college she can go back and explain that to us.”

The smugness is suffocating.

It’s not just that Mnuchin thinks that only people with a college degree should get a voice in this conversation, it’s that everyone knows even if Thunberg did have an economics degree, Mnuchin wouldn’t care. He’d have plenty more excuses for disparaging and dismissing her.

By the way, the Washington Post spoke to an economist to ask if Mnuchin has any sort of point in his sneering. He does not.

“It’s Economics 101 that tells us that when there is a difference between private costs and costs to society, that difference ought to be included in one’s decision-making,” [economist Gernot] Wagner said. “And when I say ought, of course the private individual won’t; it’s up to somebody in a position of power — let’s say the secretary of Treasury — to want to guide economic policy in the right direction.”

It makes sense that Mnuchin and Thunberg would disagree about economic issues–not just because Thunberg doesn’t have a degree, but because Mnuchin has proven time and again that his chosen brand of economics is the kind rooted in with maximum corruption, providing maximum profit for himself.

At least Thunberg, who is also attending the World Economic Forum, seems unfazed as always.

(image: Ronald Patrick/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.