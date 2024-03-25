Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Checks in With Fans Following ‘Quiet on Set’ Revelations

Steve Burns has always known that sometimes, we all just need to be heard. Listening is at the heart of why the former Blue’s Clues host became such a meaningful part of so many childhoods, and his latest TikTok video proves he’s still here to lend an ear for fans when we need it most.

As the host of the Nickelodeon show Blue’s Clues from 1996 until 2002, Burns became a beloved childhood character on par with Mr. Fred Rogers. Fans were crushed when he “went off to college” and was replaced by Joe (Donovan Patton), and Burns has periodically checked in with fans via social media over the years just to make sure we’re still doing okay.

And frankly, after numerous disturbing allegations of child abuse were revealed in the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, we are not doing very okay at the moment.

For those not in the know, Quiet on Set premiered on March 17, 2024. The four-part series alleged that the Nickelodeon shows we knew and loved back in the mid-’90s and early 2000s were headed by toxic abusers who exploited coworkers and their young stars behind the scenes. One of the most disturbing segments of the documentary centered on Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, who revealed that he was the previously unnamed minor who’d been sexually abused by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, leading to Peck’s arrest in 2003.

Plenty of former Nickelodeon stars have spoken out about Bell and the other allegations. While Burns never mentions Quiet on Set in his minute-long video, it appears that Steve is lending his support to the victims as well, without ever saying a word.

“Hey, I’m checking in,” Burns says into the camera in his perfect Blue’s Clues way. “Tell me what’s going on.” Just as he always did while hosting the show, he pauses to “listen” and read the comments from his fans, many of whom are still reeling from the shocking documentary. After listening for nearly a solid minute with a concerned and empathetic look on his face, he wraps it up with a compliment. “Okay. Alright, well, it’s good to hear from you. Look look great, by the way,” he said.

Aw, thanks, Steve! You look pretty good to us, too. Fans agree—the video has been viewed over 6.3 million times so far, and more than 43,000 fans left comments like these:

It’s always bittersweet when a childhood favorite pops in to see how we’re doing (looking at you, Elmo!), but there’s something about Steve that makes us extra angsty. It’s so difficult to learn that the shows we knew and loved in our youth were built on abuse. Thank goodness we still have sweet, friendly Steve to remind us of better times.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is currently streaming on Max. Or, if you’re looking for some comfort food, all six seasons of Blue’s Clues are streaming on Paramount+. Choose wisely!

