Stephen McKinley Henderson Had His Hero Moment in ‘Civil War’

Published: Apr 12, 2024 06:04 pm

A staple of A24 has become Stephen McKinley Henderson. In movies like Lady Bird, Beau Is Afraid, and now Civil War, we’ve gotten to see McKinley Henderson’s range and his role as Sammy in the new Alex Garland film brings a humanity to the movie that we otherwise don’t see.

Sammy is easily my favorite character and the one that you can connect with and talking with McKinley Henderson, it is easy to understand why he is often playing characters that the audience can root for. “You hope they will,” McKinley Henderson said. “He’s a really generous spirit. It is hard for me to explain, but I’ve been fortunate because I was mentored by people like that. You have to have someone along your path. There’s always some duds there, but you have to have some woman or man along the way who is really as generous and forgiving of your errors and the sort of braggadocio of your youth or whatever it is that you got that can really give you that calm center. And I was very fortunate. I had several women and several men along my path who really did endure me until I was able to be whoever they thought they saw whatever they saw in me.”

He went on to explain why that is what felt so wonderful about Sammy’s role in Civil War. “And that’s why it’s wonderful in this film to watch Cailee and Kirsten, and that sort of thing happened and to be able to have a conversation. Because the writing is so wonderful to have a conversation with Kirsten about how she was when she was that way.”

One of the moments that made me so incredibly happy in Civil War was watching as Sammy had a “hero” moment. Which I brought up to McKinley Henderson. “Oh, I’m so glad you said that,” he said. “Listen, I’ve had two things and I won’t even talk about the other one, but this was two of my favorite things to do on screen. And this is the top to be in my seventies and have a hero moment in an action movie. Come on. Now, I’m telling you, I’m rocking baby. I’m rocking.”

Finally, one of the last things we spoke about was Alex Garland’s comments on filmmaking. Recently, Garland spoke about stepping back from directing for the foreseeable future and as someone who loves Garland’s movies, it is a sad thing to think about. Asking McKinley Henderson about being in what could potentially be Alex Garland’s last film, he expressed his gratitude to Garland.

“I remember when he told me that,” he said. “And to have gotten to be a part of his stable of actors, because we did previously Devs and to be in the number of the artists that got a chance to work with him in that capacity, because he’s still gonna write, and he’s still gonna be around. I’ll still see him as a friend, I’ve got it. I gotta have my dose Alex every now and then. But yeah, it’s quite meaningful, quite meaningful. And this project is very meaningful for me.”

Civil War is in theaters now.

(featured image: A24)

