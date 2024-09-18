EXCLUSIVE: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the makeup of ‘The Crow’

The Crow reimagined the world of the comics and brought to life Bill Skarsgård’s version of Eric. Now, you can watch the new take on the classic story from the comfort of your own home!

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the new version of the film spends a lot of time with Eric Draven and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) as we learn about their love for each other. But when the two are brutally murdered before Shelly and Eric can skip town, he is given a unique ability to bring his love back to life.

The film is described as follows: “Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

Part of the joy of a story like The Crow comes from the unique design of the makeup for the character. His makeup in the comics looks a bit more clown-like, and the 1994 version of the movie went with the same concept—an all-white face with a black smile and black lines by the eyes. But the 2024 version changes things up a bit with Eric’s Crow look.

What is fascinating to me is the thought process behind it. In the movie, he uses tattoo ink to bring the look to life in the real world (the classic white and black look in the realm beyond. And now, we can debut an exclusive clip with the creative team talking about the decision to have Eric look as if his tears have run the make-up down his face.

You can see that process here:

