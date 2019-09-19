Let Stephanie Beatriz Play She-Hulk for Disney+! Give It to Me Now!

It isn’t outrageous for fans to want cast their favorites in Marvel properties. Throughout the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve seen dreamcasting situations for the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and beyond, but now that it has been announced that Jennifer Walters will have her moment in the Disney+ She-Hulk series, you know who we all want to see take on the role? Stephanie Beatriz.

There has been talk about Ronda Rousey playing She-Hulk, which comes, I think, from the Lou Ferrigno days when an actor was just … painted green and yelled while playing the Hulk. For Jennifer Walters, she, much like Bruce Banner, is a mild-mannered human who you don’t want to make angry. Bruce Banner is her cousin, and when she receives an emergency blood transfusion from him, she becomes a milder version of the Hulk while still retaining her mental faculties, unlike her cousin.

After having seen Rousey act, I don’t particularly like the idea of her playing Jennifer, and it isn’t necessary for the actor to be strong to play the Hulk version of Jennifer because, well, there’s CGI for that. So … give me Stephanie Beatriz as Mark Ruffalo’s lawyer of a cousin and give it to me now.

In an interview with ET Now, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star opened up about the chatter over the possibility of her playing Jennifer Walters, and her response is everything we could have hoped for: “I would die to play that role. That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe.”

She went on to talk about how the idea led to her constantly upping her game for the time when someone called her to take on the mantle of one of these beloved heroes.

“I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things. But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.”

Beatriz is also known for her love of America Chavez, dressing up like the Marvel character for Halloween and sending Twitter into a fandom fit over how great she looked!

What’s nice about this entire situation is that Beatriz is always open and willing to talk about the impact the characters she plays have and what fans want to see her in. When we talked to Beatriz back in July, she was open and willing to talk about her love of superheroes, and to see her take on Jennifer Walters would be something incredible!

Jennifer Walters getting her own show is amazing all on its own, but just imagine if Stephanie Beatriz brought She-Hulk to life? I want nothing more now!

(via ET Now, image: Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—