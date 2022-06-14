Step Aside ‘La La Land,’ This ‘Joker’ Poster Was an Omen For the Future

When it was announced that Todd Phillips’ Joker would be getting a sequel, few were surprised. After all, the gritty saga grossed $1 billion worldwide, and netted an Academy Award for best actor for its star, Joaquin Phoenix. But few expected that the sequel, titled Joker: Folie à deux, would be a musical. Phoenix could be joined by Lady Gaga, who would play Harley Quinn in the film (although a Harley from a different universe than Margot Robbie’s character). It’s a shocking turn of events for the sequel that has taken most fans by surprise. Most fans, that is, except for artist BossLogic, who made fan art about this exact film years ago.

Many years ago I did a version of this as a parody, never thought I'd see a Joker musical 😁 #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/iMcvW3Bvka — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 14, 2022

BossLogic’s original parody poster was posted in 2017, and although he just had the character names in place of the actors, it’s still eerily prescient. Fans responded to the poster, both celebrating BossLogic’s peek into the future and jokingly cursing him for giving us yet another Joker movie.

This Man is Nostradamus https://t.co/C3F0OX65WT — DannyB (@DannyBH08) June 14, 2022

ITS BOSS LOGIC’S FAULT https://t.co/rTG79XBZxe — Adam “Hufflepuff” Lucas (he/him) (@arlucas2002) June 14, 2022

And you have to admit, it’s a pretty brilliant idea for a sequel. After all, Joker already has a massive fan base, ensuring it will be a box office success. But the addition of Lady Gaga and her fandom will push many more people to see the film than would have before. This movie has the potential to be a massive success or an absolute mess, and either way, audiences are here for it. Just the idea of a Joker musical with Lady Gaga has sent the internet joke factory into overdrive. Here’s some of the best responses to the film’s announcement:

joker and harley in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/dNwP3aEOTR — tabitha (@cinedruig) June 14, 2022

lady gaga press tour where she describes her performance in joker 2 as grounded in commedia dell'arte — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) June 14, 2022

j j j joker face j j j joker face https://t.co/NGO9gaOYjh — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 14, 2022

it's so funny that joker was THE movie for straight men and now the sequel is a musical starring Lady Gaga…this is the biggest yassification in cinematic history 😭 #Joker2 https://t.co/dl7reJ8p0F — kamala khan's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 14, 2022

people @ the Joker 2 premiere when harley quinn belts out an absolute banger https://t.co/0QCkVjRXHU pic.twitter.com/5UxzNBE1tB — Palette (@Paper_Rag) June 14, 2022

As someone who actively disliked Joker and had zero plans to see the sequel, I must admit that this twist has got me good. I love musicals and Gaga, but more importantly, I love a big budget, hubristic hot mess. Damn you Todd Phillips, you got me again!

