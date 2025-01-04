‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ really said we are not taking shame about our disabilities into 2025

Episode 6 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, “Zero Friends Again,” centered around KB, a character fans have wanted to know more about since the beginning. This episode beautifully addresses KB’s circumstances and the reason for her augs.

Major spoilers ahead for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 6, “Zero Friends Again.”

In the latest episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the kids are separated from Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood and need a way to get off Lanupa. In the previous episode, KB was able to download the coordinates for At Attin, their mysterious home planet. The Onyx Cinder crew only need to get back to their ship and they could be on their way home, though this is easier said than done. This is where the kids and the show start to have a conversation about accommodation. Not just the need for access to accommodations and services, but also the shame people who live with disabilities have around asking for them.

Believe people when they talk about limitations

One of the major conflicts in the episode is Fern’s inability to empathize and adapt to make the journey to the ship possible for everyone. The episode starts with KB being unable to move because her assistive device is corroded due to the steam and cold weather. Luckily, Fern knows how to restart KB’s system to buy her some time. Soon after, Fern suggests that the only way to get to the ship is to climb a cliff up to the shipyard. KB, having already experienced complications from compromising and pushing her limits, refuses to follow Fern’s lead. Because KB’s augs are temporarily functional again, Fern has trouble believing her when KB tells her it isn’t safe to climb the cliff, and the two argue.

First, it was great to see KB stand up for herself and her needs. As we see later in the episode, she is in much more danger than anyone around her realizes. People with disabilities are the experts on their own experiences and bodies, and they deserve to be heard. During their argument, Fern insists that climbing the cliff is the only option to reach the ship. KB calls her out and says, “You can’t [think of other options]. So you just assume there aren’t any?” Oftentimes, accessibility is a group project. Listening to others describe what they can and can’t do and working together to come up with solutions gets everyone where they need to be. Collaboration opens the world up for creative, innovative change.

Releasing shame around disability

People who live with disabilities sometimes express shame about needing accommodations. In an article in Psychology Today, celebrated author Caroline Leavitt talks about not wanting to even admit that she had hearing loss significant enough to need hearing aids. She realized that not accepting herself and her reality was holding her back from living more comfortably. Likewise, author Amanda Leduc talks about how internalized ableism leaves some feeling not disabled enough to receive accommodations in an essay on the Disability Visibility Project blog.

In Skeleton Crew episode 5, “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates,” KB knows she should not go into the steam baths. However, she goes along with her friends anyway, perhaps not wanting to inconvenience the group. This compromise harms KB and creates a scary situation for her and Wim once they’ve separated from Fern and Neel in episode 6. There is always a hesitancy to mark oneself as different for fear of losing privilege.

In this case, KB fears she will lose her friendship with Fern if she doesn’t push herself past her limitations. Wim does a wonderful thing by assuring KB that even if Fern refuses to understand their differences, he and Neel already see her as a friend. Those who matter, don’t mind. Nobody is a burden or inconvenience. If someone makes you feel that way, that’s not someone you need to be in a relationship with. Thankfully, Fern later realizes her mistake and apologizes to KB for not listening to her friend’s needs.

Telling people about your disability

One last thing I think this episode got right is how to communicate with others about your disability. Things started to go wrong because KB felt uncomfortable communicating her needs. People around her do not understand the risks she is taking to keep up with the group. She communicates much better later on when she needs to walk Wim through how to fix her assistive device. Equally, Wim does a great job listening to her instructions and not questioning her. Anyone with a disability knows that things can go south very quickly. Knowing how to help yourself and communicate that to others is so important.

It can be difficult to share your disability with others. Seeing KB navigate experiences that many people who live with disabilities find difficult was a really powerful moment of representation. This episode of Skeleton Crew was so well done and handled the subject matter with nuance and compassion. I hope it opens up the communication lines for how to discuss disability in the future.

