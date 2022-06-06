‘Star Wars’ Writers Have Discussed ‘Solo’ Character Qi’ra’s Future

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a good movie. I’m going to start off saying that. And with that knowledge comes a need and a desire to see the characters from the 2018 movie pop up again in other aspects of the Star Wars franchise—especially since both Obi-Wan Kenobi and shows like The Mandalorian could easily include a character like Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra.

The problem is that we haven’t seen Qi’ra or Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo again, and it’s getting to the point where I’ll call up Ehrenreich’s agent myself to get the ball rolling. But, according to writer Jonathan Kasdan, there have been conversations about Qi’ra coming back throughout the franchise.

Kasdan told Screen Rant at Star Wars Celebration, “I think some day we’re gonna see what happened, and how Qi’ra sort of advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates. I’ve talked to Jon Favreau about it, and he’s a big fan of [Solo] and some of the stuff we built out. And I said, ‘Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.’ I always look to him to keep the story alive and keep it going.”

He went on to say, “Star Wars is going in so many fun directions. And specifically, I saw that trailer for Andor today, and I thought, ‘Well, Enfys Nest is gonna show up somewhere in that show.’ So I’m hopeful that a lot of those people continue the journeys they were on.”

The world that Solo built

I don’t understand the criticism of Solo. I really don’t, so I can’t try to understand why they wouldn’t bring these characters back, but what really doesn’t make any sense to me is the lack of inclusion of these characters in the Star Wars galaxy at large, especially given that we know that Qi’ra works with Darth Maul. At the end of Solo, she’s speaking to Maul, and with his history Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’d make sense to have either Maul or Qi’ra show up in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

But also, like Kasdan said, we could also have characters like Enfys Nest show up in Andor, and it would make sense that she’d be involved in his storyline. The question now just is when? The fact that Kasdan and Favreau have talked about Solo and the characters therein is promising, but I’d also like to see the return of Qi’ra and Ehrenreich’s Han before we’re past the point where they can play them again.

Ehrenreich was a younger Han, but the longer we keep waiting, the less likely it will be for any of them to return to the world of Star Wars, and frankly, we all deserve to see more of Ehrenreich’s take on Han and Qi’ra in the franchise. So, until we know for sure, at least we know that Kasdan is on our side and trying to get our favorite characters from Solo: A Star Wars Story back in the world of Star Wars.

