Things We Saw Today: Sleight Director J.D. Dillard to Helm New Star Wars Project

With the Skywalker saga now over (until 2050 when we see Grandma Rey fight a hologram of Kylo Ren), all eyes are on the future of the Star Wars franchise. Rian Johnson is working on his own trilogy, and there have been talk of several Disney+ projects to follow the success of The Mandalorian. Now, Disney has announced a new Star Wars project from director J.D. Dillard (Sleight, Sweetheart) and writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD).

The premise of the film is (no surprise) under wraps, as are Disney’s plans for it, with no announcement yet on whether the project will be a major theatrical release or a new addition to Disney+. The film world has been flooded with Star Wars movies with diminishing box office returns, if you consider hundreds of millions of dollars “diminishing”.

Still, there are concerns that too many films will bloat the brand, making the movies less of an event with more frequent releases. Disney chairman Bob Iger has said that “the priority for Star Wars in the short term is going to be, I’ll call it television for Disney+, and then we will have more to say about development of theatrical soon after that.”

J.D. Dillard previously worked as J.J. Abrams assistant on The Force Awakens, and appeared as a stormtrooper in Rise of Skywalker.

