Star Wars Celebration Cosplayer Literally Looks Like George Lucas

This weekend, the biggest Star Wars fan convention, the 14th Star Wars Celebration, is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center. Even for those at home, we’re getting announcements every few hours with major Lucasfilm-themed news and trailers! We get excited over seeing creative cosplays in-person and online. One particular attendee is getting all the attention for their striking resemblance to the man that started the Star Wars series, George Lucas.

When I first saw this image, I thought it was George Lucas, even though that might be a straight-up fire hazard for him to walk around inside an event like this. Many people suspect he’s former radio personality and famed Adventure Zone podcaster Clint McElroy. Regardless of who this is, people have images of him (or maybe others) at different places like Universal Studios and other Star Wars Celebrations over the years. He’s often wearing the same shirt, too!

While these images are fun, though, there’s something about them that’s a bit alarming, as well. It must be said that attendees could be safer from random stops and COVID-19 if only the 2022 Star Wars Celebration enforced its safety guidelines. In addition to proof of vaccination or a negative test from a medical provider (at-home tests often give false negatives), the website states, “At this time, everyone must wear an approved face covering at all times while inside the venue and while attending Star Wars Celebration.” While I understand seeing people temporarily in some spaces, it’s really irresponsible to not enforce these policies in general (especially considering kids under five and the immunocompromised), especially given more infectious variants, let alone during a surge in cases.

(via Twitter, image: David Livingston/Getty Images for AFI)

