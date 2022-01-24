Did You Know These Amazing SFF Authors Wrote Star Wars Books?

For as much as people love Star Wars stories that make their way to TV (Disney+), theaters, etc., the books are very intimidating. Some might not have even known before clicking on this article that there were books beyond tie-in releases, let alone that there are books made for kids and ones for adults.

Similar to comics, getting into the Star Wars books can be very stressful. Sure, there is only one version of each character, but like comics, there feels like an infinite number of characters, locations, betrayals, alliances, battles, ship names, and more. Lucky for us, in the last few years, some of our favorite SFF writers published several canon stories for various publishers, making it easier to find an entry point.

What predated the Star Wars Expanded Universe

Before jumping into some of our recent (last few decades) favorite authors’ takes on the Star Wars franchise, we first have to talk about Star Wars Legends, formerly called the Star Wars Expanded Universe (then EU for short), spanning 350+ books published between 1978 to March 2014.

To the chagrin of many longtime fans, Disney decided that, after their acquisition of the franchise in 2012, the EU would not be considered part of the multimedia storytelling universe’s canon, and these books became “Star Wars Legends.” While this change pissed off many people, it allowed Disney to organize the continuity and provide official guidance to those familiar with Star Wars but lost as to where to start reading. Also, beginning with a more diverse talent pool allows for those from marginalized communities to be involved from the start and limit the instances in which they need to conform to some preconceived notion to be a Star Wars lore contributor (or fan).

While the Legends books are no longer officially canon, they are still critical to the Star Wars fandom. Speculation videos and articles you see online often use these books as a way to predict what’s going to happen in newer stories because Lucasfilm still uses elements of these stories and will bring in their characters (or pay homage to them). Also, Disney’s books, from 2014 forward, utilize “Legends” stories, too, because their creators read those previous novels and are fans of the games, stories, and films.

Now that we’ve got some of that out of the way, here are some Star Wars books in the current canon by our favorite SFF writers!

Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse

For those who want bridge novels (between movies, but within trilogies) that include main characters, Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse is your book! This book follows the events of The Last Jedi and is a low morale point in the story for many characters.

The events of the last battle and human loss have also meant a loss of faith rebels have in resisting the First Order. Finn, Poe, Rey, Leia, Chewbacca, and Rose travel the galaxy in the hope of finding aid and building alliances before the showdown. A smaller mission with this same goal is the plot in Black Spire by Delilah S. Dawson (the following book and Disney Parks tie-in), but instead, it follows Leia’s top spy and not the general herself.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back

In honor of the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, Del Rey Books released 40 short stories from 40 contemporary SFF writers. Each story occurs between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Instead of getting paid, all authors agreed that all proceeds would go to the education nonprofit First Book, which gets supplies to in-need children.

The authors include Austin Walker, Hank Green, Tracy Deonn, Martha Wells, Mark Oshiro, Seth Dickinson, Tom Angleberger, Sarwat Chadda, S.A. Chakraborty, Mike Chen, Adam Christopher, Katie Cook, Zoraida Córdova, Delilah S. Dawson, Alexander Freed, Jason Fry, Christie Golden, Rob Hart, Lydia Kang, Michael Kogge, R. F. Kuang, C. B. Lee, Mackenzi Lee, John Jackson Miller, Michael Moreci, Daniel José Older, Amy Ratcliffe, Beth Revis, Lilliam Rivera, Cavan Scott, Emily Skrutskie, Karen Strong, Anne Toole, Catherynne M. Valente, Django Wexler, Kiersten White, Gary Whitta, Brittany N. Williams, Charles Yu, and Jim Zub.

Del Rey Books did this twice in 2020. From a Certain Point of View sits in the series’ timeline right after A New Hope and features many returning authors and others like Nnedi Okorofor, Wil Wheaton, Sabaa Tahir, Meg Cabot, and Matt Fraction, to name a few.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland

So some background on this one … Star Wars: The High Republic is a separate entity published by Disney directly, rather than Del Rey. It, too, is canon in the current franchise, but it’s also wider-ranging as far as different books developed for various age groups and even formats. The main thing that keeps these unified is that they all take place during the period known as the High Republic. This roughly two-hundred-year period takes place before any significant stories (shown via movies) in Star Wars—so far.

Anyway, one of our favorite YA SFF authors, Justina Ireland, has published many paranormal and alternative histories. However, she’s becoming known for writing Star Wars stories with every passing publication. Even on Twitter, she will often post Star Wars jokes on Fridays.

After her mother’s death, Sylvestri has been hit with one bad thing after another as she struggles to keep her family cargo business going, so she heads to the capital for help. When summoned to the capital under mysterious circumstances, Jedi Knight Rwoh feels something is off—especially when leadership tasks her to deal with a property dispute. Our two main characters’ paths cross as familial politics and secrets put Syl and Rwoh in danger.

Last Shot by Daniel José Older

Daniel José Older, the Louisiana-based writer of various popular SFF titles like The Shadowshaper Cyphers, Flood City, and the Book of Lost Saints, Older, began writing Star Wars books in 2018 with Last Shot.

This story takes place ten years after Han Solo’s last encounter with the dangerous Fyzen Gor and well into his family with Leia. This relative peace is interrupted when old pal Lando Calrissian shows up on his doorstep late at night, on the run from Gor’s assassin. Of course, looking for a reason to flake on responsibility, Han joins Lando, Chewy, and a cast of new characters to embark on a mission to save Lando and possibly all life on Cloud City.

NOTE: There are three different versions of the cover—a Han, a Lando, and (featured above) a duo cover.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1 by Shima Ghinya, Justina Ireland, and illustrated by Mizuki Sakakibara

I didn’t want to put the same authors on here twice (especially considering how many names we aren’t including), but this is a special occasion. This entry to the Star Wars The High Republic series features a manga published by Viz Media, and Vol. 2 comes out May 24, 2022. We loved the anime of Disney+’s Star Wars: Visions and Japanese feudal history intertwined in Star Wars Visions: Ronin by Emma Mieko Candon. Star Wars pulled a lot from East Asian cultures, from dress to philosophy and religion, so we love to see more collaborations with people and companies from those countries.

This follows Jedi Knight Tora-Asi helping displaced citizens from the Hyperspace Disaster relocate to a planet where her Wookiee mentor Master Arkoff lives. During these transfers, odd mysteries start to pop up, and the young Jedi finds she may be faced with an even greater challenge.

Canto Bight by Saladin Ahmed, Rae Carson, Mira Grant, John Jackson Miller

Remember that disgusting casino planet (from The Last Jedi) where war profiteers would go and gamble their money? While it was a little jarring to be in and out of that area during those short 11 minutes of The Last Jedi, I thought it was really cool, not only because we got to see more scenes of Rose and of Finn, but also because it makes sense that there would be an almost underground, luxurious space for the people and arms dealers that make money regardless of which “side” is “winning.”

This book features four short, interconnected stories from that planet that take place in one night. Each story is written by established SFF writers across comics and novels.

