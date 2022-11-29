Star Wars Star Diego Luna Offers Hints For ‘Andor’ Season 2

It’s been confirmed for some time that Andor will get two seasons, with the show taking up titular character Cassian Andor all the way through to just before the beginning of Rogue One, the Star Wars movie where we first met the rebel.

Actor Diego Luna, who played the dynamic role, has now shared some insight into the production of the second season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“You’re gonna have to wait a little bit [for season two] because each season is like four movies; it takes time,” Luna told Entertainment Weekly. “The only thing I can promise is that we’ll do it with the same respect, rigor, intensity, and energy.

“We’re not going to rush it. I mean, that’s the beauty of this show. It’s just two seasons, and we can concentrate and try to deliver something as good or even better.”

So what do we know so far about this “even better” second season? Let’s dive in.

Andor Season 2 release window

Speaking in the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Luna explained that production on the second season began quickly, leaving him without much time to rest. In fact, he had only just finished doing the voiceover for the Spanish-speaking language.

“We just started. It’s like I didn’t stop. I think I finished the first season like two or three weeks ago,” he said. “That’s the big difference of this format [from films], we never stop working […] We’re about to start this new ride for the second season, which is a long one. But we’re doing it with this beautiful feeling of knowing we did something that people cared about.”

While production is underway, there’s no word on when we might expect to see the confirmed second season. However, show creator Tony Gilroy did offer Polygon some tidbits on where the story will go in an interview.

“We’re going to skip a whole year,” Gilroy explained. “We come back a year later, many things have changed. We’ll do three episodes, and we’ll jump a year. And we’ll do another three episodes, and we’ll jump a year.

“And we’ll come back to the final four episodes, and those episodes will be the last three days really before Rogue One, and the final scene of the show will be walking you into Rogue One.”

Andor Season 2 cast and characters

(Disney)

With the plot of the second season in mind, it could well be that we will see some returning characters from Rogue One appear in the second season. For example, speaking at the Andor panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour, Gilroy heavily implied that K-2SO will make an appearance in Andor Season 2, reported CBR.

“I would say, ‘Wait and see.'” Gilroy said when asked about the former Imperial droid’s whereabouts. “It’s a story we are eager to tell. It’s difficult to carry an Imperial droid around with you and not draw all kinds of attention. It’s a difficult piece of luggage.

“When we do it, we’ll do it in a spectacular fashion as opposed to presenting it and ignoring it, or presenting it or hiding it, or the bad versions we would have been forced to do.”

The use of “when” here, rather than “if”, makes us think that K-2 will be making an appearance. Considering the bond between Cassian and the droid at the beginning of Rogue One, it only makes sense for him to appear, perhaps alongside other rebels that Cassian introduces Jyn Erso to.

At the moment, however, we can expect the following cast members to return for Andor Season 2:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Alex Ferns as Sergeant Linus Mosk

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Anton Lesser as Major Partagaz:

Dave Chapman as B2EMO

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Doc Brown as Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin

Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Wulff Yularen

Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi

Davo Sculdun: Richard Dillane

Lonni Jung: Robert Emms

(featured image: Disney)

