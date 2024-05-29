Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in a character poster for Star Trek: Discovery season 5. The Discovery ship flies past in the background.
(Paramount+)
Category:
TV

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Is Coming to an End With Season 5 Episode 10

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 29, 2024 04:56 pm

It has been so amazing to go on a Star Trek journey with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) but fans are sadly getting ready for the series to end. Discovery, which kicked off the Paramount+ era of Star Trek shows, will wrap up its story with season 5 of the series.

Recommended Videos

Discovery helped to introduce audiences to the characters of Strange New Worlds and has been an important part of the Star Trek universe. Now we are in the home stretch as the series ends with episode 10 and fans want to know when they can watch the next and final episode.

As always with streaming shows, they drop whenever the platform decides it wants to air them. For Discovery, they have been airing at 12 AM PT/3 AM PT each Thursday so if you want to make an assumption, you can probably expect the finale for Star Trek: Discovery to do the same.

And sadly, the time is coming soon. The final episode of the series is set to air on Thursday, May 30. What if we don’t want the show to end yet? Can we just delay the inevitable and keep pushing the day back?

The good thing about Star Trek is that it doesn’t ever feel like a goodbye. We know that Michael is Spock’s (Ethan Peck) sister and that she has connections to the crew on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds so maybe we can see her again there. Or maybe there will be some appearances in the Michelle Yeoh movie Star Trek: Station 31.

Sure, I am doing a bit of wishful thinking but I just don’t want this show to end. It is too soon. For now, though, we at least can see our favorite Starfleet officers off on May 30th when Star Trek: Discovery airs for the last time. Ouch, that hurt to write. But let’s just hope this isn’t forever.

Goodbyes are hard but at least we have one more episode, right?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is There a ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Release Date on Netflix? Answered
A still from 'Heartland'
Category: TV
TV
Is There a ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Release Date on Netflix? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 29, 2024
Read Article Why the Hottest Historical Drama of the Year May Not Return for Season 2
Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers and Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers in Mary & George
Category: TV
TV
Why the Hottest Historical Drama of the Year May Not Return for Season 2
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Elsbeth’ Scores Early Renewal Following Season 1 Success
Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce in 'Elsbeth'
Category: TV
TV
‘Elsbeth’ Scores Early Renewal Following Season 1 Success
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘The Rings of Power’ Is About to Introduce Tolkien’s Weirdest Character
Tom Bombadil on the cover of the 1991 version of The Adventures of Tom Bombadil, wearing his trademark yellow boots, blue jacket and pointy hat
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
‘The Rings of Power’ Is About to Introduce Tolkien’s Weirdest Character
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Doctor Who’ Brought Us a Confusing Episode With ’73 Yards’
The Doctor and Ruby standing on a cliff in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
‘Doctor Who’ Brought Us a Confusing Episode With ’73 Yards’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is There a ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Release Date on Netflix? Answered
A still from 'Heartland'
Category: TV
TV
Is There a ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Release Date on Netflix? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 29, 2024
Read Article Why the Hottest Historical Drama of the Year May Not Return for Season 2
Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers and Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers in Mary & George
Category: TV
TV
Why the Hottest Historical Drama of the Year May Not Return for Season 2
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Elsbeth’ Scores Early Renewal Following Season 1 Success
Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce in 'Elsbeth'
Category: TV
TV
‘Elsbeth’ Scores Early Renewal Following Season 1 Success
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘The Rings of Power’ Is About to Introduce Tolkien’s Weirdest Character
Tom Bombadil on the cover of the 1991 version of The Adventures of Tom Bombadil, wearing his trademark yellow boots, blue jacket and pointy hat
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
‘The Rings of Power’ Is About to Introduce Tolkien’s Weirdest Character
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Doctor Who’ Brought Us a Confusing Episode With ’73 Yards’
The Doctor and Ruby standing on a cliff in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
‘Doctor Who’ Brought Us a Confusing Episode With ’73 Yards’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 29, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.