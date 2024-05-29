‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Is Coming to an End With Season 5 Episode 10

It has been so amazing to go on a Star Trek journey with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) but fans are sadly getting ready for the series to end. Discovery, which kicked off the Paramount+ era of Star Trek shows, will wrap up its story with season 5 of the series.

Discovery helped to introduce audiences to the characters of Strange New Worlds and has been an important part of the Star Trek universe. Now we are in the home stretch as the series ends with episode 10 and fans want to know when they can watch the next and final episode.

As always with streaming shows, they drop whenever the platform decides it wants to air them. For Discovery, they have been airing at 12 AM PT/3 AM PT each Thursday so if you want to make an assumption, you can probably expect the finale for Star Trek: Discovery to do the same.

And sadly, the time is coming soon. The final episode of the series is set to air on Thursday, May 30. What if we don’t want the show to end yet? Can we just delay the inevitable and keep pushing the day back?

The good thing about Star Trek is that it doesn’t ever feel like a goodbye. We know that Michael is Spock’s (Ethan Peck) sister and that she has connections to the crew on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds so maybe we can see her again there. Or maybe there will be some appearances in the Michelle Yeoh movie Star Trek: Station 31.

Sure, I am doing a bit of wishful thinking but I just don’t want this show to end. It is too soon. For now, though, we at least can see our favorite Starfleet officers off on May 30th when Star Trek: Discovery airs for the last time. Ouch, that hurt to write. But let’s just hope this isn’t forever.

Goodbyes are hard but at least we have one more episode, right?

