Your Favorite ‘Oppenheimer’ Boys Are Out on the Picket Lines

When the SAG-AFTRA strike started, both Barbie and Oppenheimer were in the middle of premieres. For Oppenheimer, they pushed the premiere an hour earlier but still, the strike was announced and the cast walked out of the event out of solidarity. Now, the boys of Oppenheimer are showing up again and this time, it’s on the picket lines. (At the premiere, both the film’s female leads, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt, also instantly left.)

Apparently, the men of Oppenheimer had a text chain called “Oppenhomies” while filming that they used to figure out carpooling logistics. But according to Washington Post journalist Jada Yuan, the actors have kept the chat going in their post-Oppenheimer world but changed its purpose. They now use it to coordinate their striking efforts.

The “Oppenheimer” cast has a text chain called “Oppenhomies” that’s been going since the film. They used to use it for carpooling. Now they use it for #SAGAFTRAstrike.



David Krumholtz was with Olli Haaskivi. Jack Quaid, Devon Bostick & Christopher Nolan have all been spotted. pic.twitter.com/SZFoNgVOVO — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) July 31, 2023

Olli Haaskivi, Jack Quaid, Devon Bostick, and Christopher Nolan have all been spotted on the picket lines. Hopefully that means the “Oppenhomies” chat will continue to see stars from the summer hit out on the picket lines themselves. We have seen support online from Alden Ehrenreich, who posted a SAG-AFTRA strike picture in his Instagram stories, as well as Blunt, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, and Pugh all making a point of leaving the premiere the minute the strike was announced.

The fact that Jack Quaid has been out on the picket lines support his cast for The Boys and with this cast mates from Oppenheimer though has been pretty amazing to see.

Our favorite nepo baby doing the right thing

(Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

When it comes to the never-ending nepo baby discourse, many of us have decided that Jack Quaid belongs to us all. Mainly because he is the best parts of his famous parents and also an incredibly funny, charismatic actor all on his own. We know that the nepo baby conversation came from just wanting those with famous parents to recognize their privilege and I think actors like Quaid and fellow nepo baby Lewis Pullman have done their fair share of interviews where the questions are rarely about their work and all about their own parents. I love seeing Quaid coming out to the strikes and supporting his fellow SAG-AFTRA colleagues because he’s demonstrating for everyone what those with that privilege should be doing.

Actors are struggling, especially those who don’t have money and fame to fall back on. Quaid not only has fame, two popular shows, and two very famous parents but he also has a place in Hollywood that won’t really go anywhere, at least not right now. His presence at the picket line draws attention to the cause. It’s been really great to see him out there multiple times.

Shoutout to Jack Quaid, thus far the only person featured on New York Magazine’s nepo baby cover to be seen on the picket lines https://t.co/ZXX3i77Zjr — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) August 1, 2023

It would be pretty easy for a lot of well-paid (and well-connected) celebrities to wait out the strike in the comfort of their homes.

Having bigger names like Quaid, Nolan, and some of the cast of Oppenheimer on the picket lines themselves is fantastic and makes it easier for news outlets to cover who is showing up at the strike. Big names draw eyes to the issues that SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are fighting for with the strikes and if the “Oppenhomies” want to show their support for their unions, we’re here for it.

(featured image: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]